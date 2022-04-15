Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Panic on IndiGo flight as passenger’s phone catches fire

    There was no injury to any passenger or crew. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport, an official confirmed.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 15, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

    Panic gripped passengers of a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Dibrugarh after the cabin crew noticed smoke emanating from the mobile phone of a passenger, which was quickly put out with a fire extinguisher, the airline said on Thursday, news agency ANI reported.

    A senior Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official confirmed that on Thursday Indigo A320 Neo aircraft VT-IJV operating flight 6E-2037 from Dibrugarh to Delhi reported smoke and spark from a passenger’s mobile phone.

    “A cabin crew observed smoke and spark from a passenger’s mobile phone seated on 30C.The fire was extinguished by cabin crew using a cabin fire extinguisher,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

    There was no injury to any passenger or crew. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport, the official confirmed.

    Responding to the incident, an IndiGo spokesperson said that there was an incident of a mobile device battery heating up abnormally on flight 6E 2037 from Dibrugarh to Delhi.

    The crew is trained to manage all hazardous incidents and they quickly managed the situation. There was no harm caused to any passenger or property on board.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2022, 11:11 AM IST
