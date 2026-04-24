PM Modi greeted representatives on National Panchayati Raj Day, quoting 'the king's happiness lies in the happiness of the public'. The day commemorates the 73rd Amendment Act and a national event was held in New Delhi to mark the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the people's representatives across the country on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, saying that the "king's happiness lies in the happiness of the public".

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Significance of National Panchayati Raj Day

National Panchayati Raj Day is observed every year on April 24 to commemorate the enactment of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act in 1993, which gave constitutional status to Panchayati Raj institutions in India. Sharing an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations to the people's representatives across the country on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day! Your dedication to public service alongside national service is truly inspiring to one and all. In the happiness of the people lies the king's happiness; in their welfare lies his own welfare. The king should consider dear not what is dear to himself, but what is dear to the people." https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2047500608739950892

The theme for National Panchayati Raj Day 2026 is "Sashakt Panchayat, Sarvangeen Vikas" (Empowered Panchayats, Holistic Development).

Celebrations in New Delhi

Ministry of Panchayati Raj is set to celebrate National Panchayati Raj Day (NPRD) today at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Observed every year on 24th April, the day commemorates the enactment of the landmark 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act, which gave constitutional status and legal recognition to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) across India. This year marks 33 years of that defining milestone in India's democratic journey.

In a significant highlight of the national event, the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be read out at the function being held in New Delhi. Through the State/UT Panchayati Raj Departments, the Prime Minister's message will be disseminated among the elected representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Rural Local Bodies across the country.

The national event will be graced by Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj SP Singh Baghel. Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Vivek Bharadwaj, along with other senior officials of the Ministry, will be present on the occasion. Elected representatives of PRIs from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana will also participate in the event.

Key Releases at the Event

On the occasion, the Report on Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI)-2.0 and 3 books on 'Meri Panchayat Meri Dharohar' will be released. Under the Ministry's 'Panchayat Dharohar Initiative', the three illustrated publications on rural heritage to be released are: a Monograph on Rural Heritage of Tripura, a Monograph on Rural Heritage of Tirupati and 'Uttarkashi: Saumya Kashi: The Soul of Himalayan Heritage'.

National Panchayati Raj Day is observed with much fervour across the country at the State, District, Block and Gram Panchayat levels wherein Gram Panchayats will hold Gram Sabha meetings, reaffirming the spirit of participatory democracy at the grassroots. The day provides an occasion to recognize the role of the three-tier Panchayati Raj system in accelerating progress towards Viksit Bharat. (ANI)