The MP/MLA Special Court in Rampur reserved its verdict on the appeal by Azam Khan and his son Abdullah in a dual PAN card case. The court will pronounce its judgment on April 20. The state has also sought a harsher sentence for the duo.

The MP/MLA Special Court in Rampur reserved its verdict in the appeal filed by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in connection with a PAN card case, Advocate Seema Rana said on Monday.

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Speaking to ANI, she said that arguments from both sides have been completed, and the court has fixed April 20 for pronouncing its judgment. "Today, a hearing was held in the MP-MLA Sessions Court regarding the pending appeal concerning PAN cards filed by Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan and Mohammad Azam Khan. Arguments from both sides have now been concluded, and the Court has scheduled the verdict for 20th April", Rana said.

Appeals and Counter-Appeals

She further informed that the state has also filed a cross-appeal seeking enhancement of the punishment awarded by the lower court. "This matter pertained to two PAN cards. The Lower Court--specifically the MP-MLA Magistrate Court--had previously convicted the accused and sentenced both individuals to seven years of imprisonment each. The appellants subsequently filed appeals challenging these sentences; additionally, the State has also filed a cross-appeal seeking an enhancement of the punishment," the advocate said.

Details of the Allegation

In the FIR, filed on December 6, 2019, the BJP MLA accused Abdullah of obtaining two PAN cards with different birth dates. The MLA claimed that the PAN cards were made and used based on false and forged documents.

The date of birth on one PAN card is January 1, 1993, while the date of birth on the other is September 30, 1990. After completing the investigation of the FIR, the police filed a charge sheet against Abdullah in court. The trial was ongoing in the MP-MLA Special Court (Magistrate Trial).

Conviction and Legal Background

Advocate Sandip Saxena said, "The court has sentenced Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son, Abdullah Azam Khan to seven years in prison. "

The development comes after Azam Khan was released on bail following a 23-month jail term in Sitapur jail, after the Allahabad High Court granted the former Uttar Pradesh minister bail in the Quality Bar land case. Azam Khan and his family have faced multiple convictions in recent years.

(ANI)