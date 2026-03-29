Catholic Christians in Thoothukudi and Tiruchirappalli marked Palm Sunday with deep devotion. Celebrations included a grand procession with palm leaves and a special Holy Mass, heralding the beginning of Holy Week for the community.

Palm Sunday Celebrations in Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi

Catholic Christians observed Palm Sunday with deep devotion at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Thoothukudi today, marking the remembrance of Jesus Christ's entry into Jerusalem. A large number of Catholic Christians gathered at the cathedral for the occasion. The special Holy Mass was led by Bishop Stephen, along with parish priests, clergy, and religious members. A procession held prior to the Mass was the highlight of the event. Devotees carried palm leaves and walked through the main streets of the city, singing hymns in praise of Jesus. The procession, filled with chants of "Hosanna", created a spiritually uplifting atmosphere among the participants as well as the onlookers. People of all ages, from children to elders, enthusiastically took part in the celebration, expressing their faith and devotion.

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Tiruchirappalli

Devotees also gathered at St. Mary's Cathedral to celebrate Palm Sunday in Tiruchirappalli's Melapudur. Special prayers and a procession with palm leaves were held as part of the celebrations, marking the beginning of the Holy Week.

The Significance of Palm Sunday

A holy day in the Christian calendar, Palm Sunday is a significant feast day in Christianity with heartfelt devotion and traditional processions. This occasion also marks the beginning of Passion Week or Holy Week for the community, marking the sixth and last week of Lent.

This is an important time for Christians throughout the world. It is a time when Catholics gather to remember and participate in the Passion of Jesus Christ.

The day commemorates Jesus's triumphant entry into Jerusalem, where followers welcomed him with palm branches, singing "Hosanna". It is celebrated on the Sunday before Easter and is recognised by various Christian denominations. This year Easter will be celebrated on April 5.

On this occassion, worshippers attend church services, take part in processions, and exchange palm leaves at the church. In many cases, the palm leaves are later burned to make ashes for Ash Wednesday. (ANI)