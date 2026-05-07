Award-winning journalist Palki Sharma has launched India Global Review (IGR), a digital-first global media company headquartered in India. The platform will focus on world affairs with an Indian perspective and has secured investor backing for a global rollout.

Indian journalist Palki Sharma has announced the launch of India Global Review (IGR), a global media company headquartered in India. IGR is a digital-first platform focused on world affairs, with a distinctly Indian lens.

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Global Rollout and Investor Backing

With a planned rollout across the United States, Europe, West Asia, South Asia and Africa, among other regions, IGR will be available across leading internet platforms as well as connected television (CTV) ecosystems. The company has secured backing from distinguished institutional investors, providing a strong financial foundation as it enters its initial phase of operations and scales its global footprint.

IGR's Mission and Vision

Speaking on the launch, IGR Founder Palki Sharma said, "India is no longer just part of the global conversation; it is shaping it. With India Global Review, we aim to build a credible, independent platform that brings clarity to world affairs through an Indian lens. In a noisy, polarised media landscape, our focus will be on facts, context and perspective, because how you see the world shapes what you believe."

International Expansion and Hiring

Reflecting the scale of its ambition to set up international bureaus and a global network of reporters, IGR has launched a hiring drive across editorial, production and digital roles in multiple geographies.

About Palki Sharma

Palki Sharma is an award-winning journalist with more than 24 years of experience across television, print and digital media. She recently stepped down as Managing Editor of Firstpost at Network18 to launch IGR. (ANI)