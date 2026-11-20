BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari attacked Rahul Gandhi, citing Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s $30 trillion economy projection as proof that Congress leaders disagree with Gandhi’s claim that India’s economic situation is a disaster.

BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over Economy Claims and Anti-National Ties

National Media Co-In-charge & National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party Pradeep Bhandari on Friday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on India’s economy and democracy, arguing that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s projection of a $30 trillion economy by 2047 contradicts Gandhi’s characterisation of India’s economic situation.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Bhandari accused Gandhi of meeting "anti-national forces" overseas, describing the Indian economy as a "disaster," and questioning Indian democracy while other Congress leaders engage in vote-bank politics domestically. "Rahul Gandhi is meeting anti-national forces abroad. In such a situation, when Rahul Gandhi calls the Indian economy a disaster, raises questions on India’s democracy, and leaders of his own party do vote-bank politics inside India," he said.

Highlighting Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's remark stating that India will become a 30 trillion dollar economy in 2047, Bhandari added, "In such a situation, today a Congress leader himself has exposed Rahul Gandhi’s anti-national, anti-Indian democracy, and anti-Indian economy agenda. Rahul Gandhi has today been exposed by his own Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, by saying that India will become a 30 trillion dollar economy in 2047 and will be a Viksit Bharat (developed India)."

He further argued that the Telangana Chief Minister’s remarks show that sections within the Congress acknowledge India’s growth trajectory. Sharpening his critique, he said that Gandhi is absorbed in his love for Pakistan, which blinds him of seeing the country's development. "Congress’s own leaders accept that there is no economic disaster; India is becoming Viksit Bharat 2047. Meaning, Rahul Gandhi, absorbed in his love for Pakistan, cannot see this truth that the entire world can see, and which Revanth Reddy can now see too, that India will become a 30 trillion dollar economy, is the fastest-growing economy, and will be a Viksit Bharat," he asserted.

Earlier today, the BJP National Spokesperson shared a photograph of Indian American Muslim Council's (IAMC) Rasheed Ahmed at Gandhi's event at the University of Chicago. Bhandari claimed that the IAMC maintains links with Pakistan-backed extremist outfits such as Jamaat-e-Islami as well as the Muslim Brotherhood. He further contended that the presence of individuals accused of campaigning against India on foreign soil alongside Gandhi demonstrates alignment with "India's enemies."

"Rasheed Ahmed of the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) at Rahul Gandhi’s US event. IAMC has links to Pakistan’s terror group Jamaat-e-Islami and the Muslim Brotherhood! When people campaigning against India on foreign soil become part of Rahul Gandhi’s political company, is it not evident that Rahul Gandhi is on the side of India's enemies? In his earlier visit he has met Ilhan Omar Pro Pak propagandist!" he said.