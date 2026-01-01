J&K Police are questioning a cricketer and a tournament organiser in Jammu after the player wore a helmet with a Palestine flag during a match. The police statement confirms the summons to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said that a cricket player and the organiser of a private tournament have been called for questioning in connection with the use of a Palestine flag during a match held in Jammu. According to the police, the cricketer was seen wearing a helmet displaying the Palestine flag while participating in a match organised as part of a cricket tournament. Following this, both the player and the organiser of the tournament were summoned for questioning to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police Confirm Questioning

"One cricket player and Organizer of the tournament has been called for questioning by J&K Police regarding the use of the Palestine Flag on his helmet during a cricket match at a private tournament in Jammu," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.

Authorities are looking into the matter, and further details are awaited. (ANI)