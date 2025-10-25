Former CIA officer John Kiriakou warns Pakistan it would lose any conventional war with India, urging restraint and highlighting India’s firm response to terror attacks. He also reveals past US knowledge of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal.

California [US], October 25 (ANI): Former CIA officer John Kiriakou warned that Pakistan would lose any conventional war with India and urged Islamabad to recognise that open conflict holds no positives for the country.

Conventional War Warning

In an interview with ANI, he said, “Nothing, literally nothing good will come of an actual war between India and Pakistan because the Pakistanis will lose. It's as simple as that. They'll lose. And I'm not talking about nuclear weapons, I'm talking just about a conventional war. And so there is no benefit to constantly provoking Indians.”

Kiriakou, who spent 15 years at the CIA and led counterterrorism operations in Pakistan, told ANI that Washington could have taken out Abdul Qadeer Khan, the scientist at the centre of Pakistan's nuclear programme and known for nuclear proliferation, if it had followed an Israeli-style policy. He said, however, that AQ Khan enjoyed the backing of the Saudi government, which asked the United States to leave him alone.

The former officer recalled that during his posting in Pakistan in 2002 he was unofficially told the Pentagon exercised control over Pakistan's nuclear arsenal. He noted that views inside Pakistan have since hardened, with Pakistani officials publicly insisting their generals retain sole control of the weapons.

"The United States has nothing to do with the Pakistani nuclear arsenal, that Pakistani generals are the ones who control it," he said.

When asked whether the Americans had ever informed India about the alleged US role, Kiriakou said he doubted it. He added that the State Department at the time was urging restraint on both sides, essentially advising that if a fight were unavoidable it should be kept short and strictly conventional, because the introduction of nuclear weapons would transform the situation for everyone.

India’s Firm Posture

Kiriakou also pointed to India's stated posture on nuclear coercion, saying New Delhi has warned it will not tolerate nuclear blackmail and will respond decisively to any terror attack.

He highlighted a string of Indian responses to terrorism over recent years, including surgical strikes across the Line of Control in 2016, the Balakot airstrikes in 2019, and Operation Sindoor in May of this year, when India said it struck terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Operation Sindoor, Kiriakou noted, was carried out in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Kiriakou described his CIA career as split between analysis in the first half and counterterrorism operations in the second.

He also recalled his public whistleblowing in 2007 over the CIA's interrogation programme, which led to legal consequences and a 23-month prison sentence, a period he says he has no regrets about, maintaining he “did the right thing.”

