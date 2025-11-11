An investigation is underway to trace the vehicle used in the Delhi red fort car blast, and police are analysing CCTV footage and conducting raids, with several individuals currently detained for questioning.

New Delhi: Pakistan has reportedly issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) effective from November 11 through November 12, signaling enhanced airspace restrictions and heightened security protocols along its border regions, following the deadly car bombing near Delhi's Red Fort Metro station that claimed at least eight lives on Monday, November 10. The aviation alert comes as Pakistan elevates its military posture to unprecedented levels, with a Red Alert declared across all air bases and airfields nationwide. Intelligence assessments pointing to potential Indian counter-strikes or cross-border escalation have prompted the sweeping security measures, according to CNN-News18.

Pakistani defense forces, including the Army, Navy, and Air Force, have been reportedly positioned on maximum alert as the regional security situation remains precarious. The Central Command has ordered all branches to maintain round-the-clock monitoring of developments while staying prepared for any possible scenario. The Pakistani Air Force has activated its air defense infrastructure and positioned fighter jets at forward bases for rapid deployment. These precautionary steps reflect concerns about possible preemptive strikes or retaliatory action from India in response to the terrorist attack in the capital. Pakistan's air defense systems are now operating at full capacity, intensively tracking aerial activity near the India-Pakistan border as tensions mount in the sensitive frontier zone.

Investigation Into Blast Progresses

Investigators revealed that the i20 car used in the explosion was reportedly purchased by an individual from Pulwama. CCTV footage obtained by the police shows the suspect’s vehicle entering and later leaving the parking area near the Red Fort. The suspect appeared to be alone at the time, according to reports. More than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from toll plazas and nearby routes, are being analysed to trace the complete movement of the vehicle. Police teams are focusing particularly on the route towards Daryaganj. Following the explosion, Delhi Police conducted overnight raids across hotels in Paharganj, Daryaganj, and neighboring localities. Hotel registers were thoroughly checked, and four individuals were detained for questioning. The i20 car reportedly entered Delhi via Badarpur from Haryana. Investigators are probing a possible link between the blast and the recently uncovered Faridabad terror module. Thirteen individuals are under scrutiny as part of the inquiry.

North Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Raja Banthia said, “The investigation is underway, and it’s too early to draw conclusions. Forensic teams are collecting evidence from the site to identify the nature of the explosion.” Delhi Police have registered a case at the Kotwali Police Station under multiple provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case includes sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA.