Sri Lanka's Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa called the Delhi blast that killed 8 a 'terror attack'. World leaders also offered condolences. Delhi Police registered a case under UAPA, and an investigation by NSG and NIA is ongoing.

International Condemnation

Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, expressed his condolences and solidarity with India following the loss of lives and those who were injured in a blast which took place near the iconic Red Fort in the national capital on Monday evening.

In a post on X on Monday, Premadasa called the blast a "terror attack" and emphasised the need for collective global efforts to eliminate terrorism. "Shocked to hear about the terror attack in New Delhi. All should unite to eradicate the scourge of terrorism. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were impacted by this dastardly attack," Premadasa's post read.

Premadasa's message comes as world leaders continue to condemn the attack and express support for India following the blast. Earlier, the European Union's Ambassador to India, along with the envoy of France and the Egyptian Embassy, offered condolences on the loss of lives in the blast.

In a post on X, EU Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin, said, "Our deepest condolences to the victims of the Delhi blast. While investigations by Indian authorities proceed our first thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & with all those injured to whom we wish swift recovery. We stand by Indian people in this moment of shock & grief."

Thierry Mathou, French Ambassador to India, wrote on X, "On behalf of the French People and Government, I extend our deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones in the #RedFort blast. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, and we wish a full and complete recovery to all those injured."

At least eight people lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries in the blast.

Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the blast under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. "A case has been registered under sections 16, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Explosives Act and the BNS at the Kotwali Police Station," Delhi Police said.

Delhi police's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Raja Banthia said that it "won't be right to say anything conclusively," as the investigation is still going on as police officials, along with a team of the National Security Guard (NSG) and National Investigation Agency (NIA), are currently investigating the scene of the blast, lifting traces of the explosives from the car.

"We have registered an FIR under UAPA, explosives act, and BNS under Kotwali police station. The FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team is there at the scene of crime and the NSG team is also there, searching around the area and examining evidence. As of now, an investigation is going on; it won't be right to say anything conclusively," the DCP North told reporters near the scene of the blast. (ANI)