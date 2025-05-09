Pakistan's Defense Minister, in an interview with Al Jazeera, also warned of an escalation in the current conflict. He also claimed that India used 78 warplanes in Operation Sindoor.

Delhi: In what could easily win the gold medal for the most bizarre remark, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has reportedly stated that the military deliberately chose not to intercept Indian drones to “avoid revealing strategic locations”. A purported video of the alleged statement has gone viral on social media.

“The drone attack that happened yesterday was carried out to detect our location. And that is why they were not intercepted-- so that our locations are not leaked. This is a technical matter so I won't explain it in detail,” he purportedly said.

This is not the first time that Khwaja Asif has found himself at the centre of controversies. A few days ago, Asif was subjected to public rebuke after failing to provide concrete evidence that Pakistan had shot down five of India's fighter jets during Operation Sindoor. Strangely, he cited social media to make his point. “It's all over the social media, on Indian social media, not on our social media. The debris of these jets fell into Kashmir,” he said, which was dismissed by the CNN anchor interviewing him. The anchor said that social media content was not the subject of their discussion.

'Conflict could escalate'

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, warned that the current conflict could escalate. He also alleged that India used 78 warplanes in Operation Sindoor. Despite facing the significant setback recently, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif made the challenge against India in an interview with international media. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry denied India's claim that military centers were targeted.

At the same time, while continuing its provocation against India, the Pakistan government is reportedly facing internal turmoil. According to reports, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been moved to a secret location and the whereabouts of Army Chief Asim Munir are unknown. It also alleged that the separatist group BLA claimed to have captured Quetta, the capital of Balochistan. Meanwhile, reports say PTI activists took to the streets demanding the release of Imran Khan.

The Indian Army has stated that it will strongly retaliate against any hostile action by Pakistan. The Indian Army posted on X that it would do everything necessary to protect India's sovereignty and integrity. The army also clarified that India had given a strong response to the firing, including on the Line of Control.

India Thwarts Pakistani Attack

The army posted on X that from last night until early this morning, the Pakistani army attacked various locations along the western border using drones and missiles, and that all of these were destroyed. In addition to the attacks, shelling and firing continued across the Line of Control in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, violating the ceasefire, and a strong response was given to this as well, the army said. India gave a strong response by precisely destroying all of Pakistan's drones. The Indian Army is committed to protecting India's integrity and sovereignty. The army also made it clear that it would strongly resist and retaliate against all such moves.

India also strongly resisted Pakistan's drone attack in Jammu early this morning. Heavy shelling took place throughout the night along the Line of Control, including in Poonch and Rajouri. Several houses were destroyed in Uri due to Pakistan's shelling. Two people were killed in the shelling in Uri and Poonch. A drone attack also targeted the university in Jammu. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called a high-level meeting in Jammu. The army thwarted an infiltration attempt in Samba. There are also reports that terrorists were killed.