    Pak Zindabad slogan at Congress MP's celebration: FIR lodged, FSL to check raw footage, says Karnataka HM

    Accusations of chanting "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans in Karnataka Vidhana Soudha sparked a controversy. Amid conflicting reports, Home Minister Parameshwar pledged a thorough investigation, vowing to uphold the law. Tensions rose as BJP members protested for accountability, while Naseer Hussain denied involvement, calling for fair treatment from the media.

    Pak Zindabad slogan at Congress MP's celebration: FIR lodged, FSL to check raw footage, says Karnataka HM vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

    Tensions ran high in Karnataka Vidhana Soudha as accusations surfaced regarding the chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans during a recent session. The incident has sparked widespread debate, with conflicting reports emerging about the identity of the individuals involved and the nature of the slogans shouted. The incident has ignited a flurry of accusations and counter-accusations, leaving both lawmakers and citizens bewildered.

    According to reports, the controversy unfolded during a session when slogans reverberated through the chambers. Among them were chants of "Naseer Saab Zindabad," which seemed innocuous at first glance. However, amidst the cacophony, the unmistakable phrase "Pakistan Zindabad" echoed, sending shockwaves through the assembly.

    The incident has since become a focal point of heated debate, with questions about the intentions behind the slogans and the identities of those responsible. Speculation abounds regarding whether the chanting was premeditated or a spontaneous outburst. Home Minister Parameshwar addressed the issue, vowing to investigate the matter thoroughly. He emphasized the need to scrutinize video footage from various sources, including police recordings and CCTV cameras within Vidhana Soudha, to ascertain the truth behind the incident.

    "We take such matters very seriously," stated Parameshwar, emphasizing the government's commitment to upholding the law and preserving the sanctity of the legislative process. He assured that legal action would be taken against anyone found guilty of espousing sentiments in favour of Pakistan.

    Meanwhile, tensions escalated both inside and outside the assembly, with members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staging protests to demand accountability. However, Parameshwar urged restraint, emphasizing the importance of addressing grievances within the confines of the legal framework.

    Amidst the turmoil, Naseer Hussain, who won the Rajya Sabha election, refuted allegations of wrongdoing and accused journalists of unfair treatment. He maintained that he had not engaged in any inflammatory behaviour and called for a fair assessment of the situation.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 10:33 AM IST
