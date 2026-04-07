BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's threat was scripted by the TMC. He claimed it was a 'diversionary tactic' to shift focus from the issue of illegal infiltration in West Bengal.

TMC Used Pakistan to Divert from Infiltration: Dubey

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday alleged on Tuesday that recent threats from Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, were scripted at the behest of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Speaking to ANI, Dubey claimed the remarks were a strategic "diversionary tactic" intended to shift the public focus away from illegal infiltration in West Bengal. The controversy follows a televised warning from Asif, who claimed that any future military escalation with India could reach as far as Kolkata. "Modi ji, after Operation Sindoor, has already said that if even one of my citizens is troubled, then we will finish off Pakistan. There should be no confusion in this," Dubey said.

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Dubey suggested a direct link between the Pakistani establishment and West Bengal's ruling party. He argued that the TMC is using external threats to shield its domestic vulnerabilities regarding border security. He alleged, "I think at Mamata ji's behest, such statements would have been given by Khawaja Ahmed because Bangladeshi infiltration is a big issue and Trinamool Congress is standing on the votes of Bangladeshi infiltrators. To cover that up, they would have made a minister from Pakistan say that. If it's investigated, it'll be known on whose request such statements were given."

Pakistan Minister's Original Warning

The remarks come after Asif, speaking in Sialkot on April 4, warned that Pakistan would respond to any "future misadventures" by India and claimed that any escalation could extend to Kolkata. He also alleged that India could attempt a "false-flag operation," though he provided no evidence to substantiate the claim.

BJP Champions 'Bengali Pride' for Victory

Reacting to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's comments cautioning voters about the BJP, Dubey asserted that the BJP stands for "Bengali pride." "I think Bengali pride and respect will only be given by the BJP. Our identity is linked to Bengal. If Syama Prasad Mukherjee was not there, the BJP would not exist," he said.

He added that the BJP is witnessing strong grassroots support and predicted a decisive victory. "There is no tough fight; it is one-sided. To save Bengali identity, people are standing together and will uproot TMC," he said.

Dubey also highlighted his personal and historical connection with Bengal, stating, "If Syama Prasad Mukherjee wasn't there, we wouldn't be here. Today is the time for those things after Syama Prasad Mukherjee; we have become weak somewhere. The people here know that and they know that Bengali pride is the priority of the Bharatiya Janata Party."

Election Campaign Heats Up

The BJP leader also expressed confidence in the party's electoral prospects, claiming that the contest is "one-sided" and that people across Bengal are rallying to "uproot" the TMC. He said party workers are united to "protect Bengali identity" and ensure a decisive mandate.

His remarks come amid an election campaign by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Barrackpore today, who criticised the TMC government over governance and industrial decline.

Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)