Tourists in Jammu and Kashmir paid tribute to the 26 victims of last year's Pahalgam terror attack on its first anniversary. Gathering at Razdan Pass, they, along with locals, sent a strong message of unity against terrorism.

Tourists, Locals Unite in Tribute on Attack Anniversary

Tourists to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday paid heartfelt tributes to the victims of last year's Pahalgam terror attack at Razdan Pass in Bandipora Gurez area, marking the first anniversary of the terror incident that left 26 people dead.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On the first anniversary of the heinous attack, Visitors, accompanied by tour operators and drivers, gathered at the high-altitude pass to offer prayers and observe a moment of silence in memory of those killed in one of the deadliest attacks targeting tourists in Kashmir last year.

On April 22, 2025, the nation was left shocked when terrorists struck the tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, entering a village and killing 26 civilians. Known as a tourist spot with scenic beauty, Pahalgam was rendered in blood as Pakistan-backed terrorists killed several innocent people.

Speaking to reporters, one of the tourists from Mumbai said the tragedy had left lasting wounds in the hearts of people across the region and beyond, but stressed that such acts of violence cannot weaken the spirit of unity. "No power can divide Kashmir and India. The brotherhood of Kashmir is the strongest example of its integral bond. We are deeply saddened by what happened last year. Such untoward incidents leave wounds in the hearts of every citizen, but they cannot break our resolve. We feel safe here and the love shown by locals is overwhelming," she added.

Another tourist added that terror cannot divide them and here the unity would always stand stronger. "As we are here and today marks the first anniversary, we want to send a strong message to those who seek to destabilise peace that we are one. Terror cannot divide us, and the unity we see here will always stand stronger," she told reporters.

Local tourist guides showed similar sentiments, asserting that Kashmir has always welcomed visitors with open arms and will continue to do so despite attempts to disrupt peace. They said the participation of tourists in the remembrance event reflects resilience and hope.

The tribute concluded with prayers for peace and a collective pledge to uphold unity, ensuring that the memories of the victims continue to inspire resolve against violence.

Indian Army Vows Retaliation, Recalls 'Operation Sindoor'

On Wednesday, marking one year since the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, the Indian Army reiterated its resolve against terrorism, remembering the decisive military response under 'Operation Sindoor' and warning of assured retaliation for acts against India.

In the aftermath of the attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). According to official details, Indian armed forces destroyed nine major terror launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, and eliminated over 100 terrorists during the operation. (ANI)