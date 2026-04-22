On the first anniversary of the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, President Droupadi Murmu, Rahul Gandhi, and other leaders paid tribute to the 26 victims, reaffirming India's unwavering commitment to peace and its resolve to defeat terrorism.

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed her deepest condolences to the families of the victims on the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, asserting that such acts of violence would not weaken India's commitment to peace. President of India Droupadi Murmu, in a post on X, said, "I pay heartfelt tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The tragic loss of innocent lives in that heinous act remains etched in our collective memory. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The entire nation stands with them. Such acts of terror cannot deter our unwavering commitment to peace and unity. We remain resolute in our determination to defeat terrorism everywhere in all its forms."

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Leaders and Citizens Pay Tribute

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi paid his respects to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on its first anniversary, stating that the country will never forgive those responsible for this dastardly act, and the grief of the martyrs' families is the grief of us all Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday also paid tribute to the victims of the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, asserting that the nation remains united, resilient, and determined against terrorism as India marked the first anniversary of the tragedy that claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

On Wednesday, marking the first anniversary of the 22nd April 2025, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, around 2000 students and members of the civil society took out solidarity marches in Tangdhar. Students were seen holding the national flag of India and posters in hand written "Stop terror attack", "We condemn attack on tourists" and "We stand for innocent tourists". Students from Shiksha Niketan High School gathered to pay tribute to the 26 innocent lives lost in the Pahalgam attack. The event also coincided with Earth Day, highlighting the dual themes of mourning the victims of terrorism and celebrating Mother Earth while addressing plastic pollution. While paying tribute to the victims, a student said that on this day last year, several families lost their loved ones. Kashmir, often referred to as "heaven on earth," was struck by a terror attack that claimed innocent lives.

Background of the Attack and India's Response

Earlier, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and reaffirmed the country's resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms, marking one year since the deadly incident that claimed 26 lives. The April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir, had shocked the nation after Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians in a targeted assault reportedly based on religious identity.

Operation Sindoor

In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation destroyed multiple terror launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. The subsequent escalation saw cross-border shelling and drone attacks, followed by a ceasefire agreement on May 10 after DGMO-level talks. (ANI)