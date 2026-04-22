On the first anniversary of the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, political leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, PM Modi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to the 26 victims, asserting India's united resolve against terrorism.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims of the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, asserting that the nation remains united, resilient, and determined against terrorism as India marked the first anniversary of the tragedy that claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

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In a post on X, Kharge expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and reaffirmed that their sacrifice will never be forgotten, also saluting the courage and valour of the Armed Forces and acknowledged the sacrifices made during subsequent security operations. "My humble tribute to the 26 citizens who lost their lives during the Pahalgam terror attack on this day in 2025. The nation will never forget nor forgive the sacrifices of innocent citizens. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. We salute the valour and sacrifice of our brave Armed Forces, who fought with unbridled determination and fortitude during Operation Sindoor. We also remember our citizens at the border who lost their precious lives due to cross-border shelling. Their sacrifice is etched in the conscience of the nation. The spirit of India stands unbroken, resolute and united against every act of terrorism," Kharge said. My humble tribute to the 26 citizens who lost their lives during the Pahalgam terror attack on this day in 2025. The nation will never forget nor forgive the sacrifices of innocent citizens. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones.… pic.twitter.com/OJiyn3I0qL — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 22, 2026

Leaders Pay Homage

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid homage to the victims, reiterating that India's response to terrorism remains "firm, decisive and unwavering." He emphasised that the country would not forget the wounds inflicted by the attack and would continue to act strongly against threats to national unity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered the victims, stating that the nation stands united in grief and determination. "India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed," he said in a post.

Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor

The April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir, had shocked the nation after Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians in a targeted assault reportedly based on religious identity. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation destroyed multiple terror launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. The subsequent escalation saw cross-border shelling and drone attacks, followed by a ceasefire agreement on May 10 after DGMO-level talks. (ANI)