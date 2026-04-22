Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack on its first anniversary, vowing that the nation will never forgive the perpetrators and remains united and resolute against terrorism.

Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute on Anniversary

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid his respects to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on its first anniversary, stating that the country will never forgive those responsible for this dastardly act, and the grief of the martyrs' families is the grief of us all Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in a post on X said, " I pay heartfelt tribute to all the brave heroes who were martyred in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam last year. India will never forget their sacrifice and the pain of their families, nor will it ever forgive those responsible for this dastardly act."

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The post further read, "The memory of those innocent lives brutally snatched away still shakes our hearts today. The grief of the martyrs' families is the grief of us all. The martyrdom of those sons of the nation will forever remain etched in the soul of India."

"The entire nation stood united against terrorism and violence then, stands united now, and will always remain so. India will never bow before the forces that spread hatred and fear--we will stand against them with even greater strength, unity, and resolve, Jai Hind," Rahul Gandhi added.

Kharge Reaffirms Nation's Resolve Against Terrorism

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims of the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, asserting that the nation remains united, resilient, and determined against terrorism as India marked the first anniversary of the tragedy that claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

In a post on X, Kharge expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and reaffirmed that their sacrifice will never be forgotten, also saluting the courage and valour of the Armed Forces and acknowledged the sacrifices made during subsequent security operations. "My humble tribute to the 26 citizens who lost their lives during the Pahalgam terror attack on this day in 2025. The nation will never forget nor forgive the sacrifices of innocent citizens. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. We salute the valour and sacrifice of our brave Armed Forces, who fought with unbridled determination and fortitude during Operation Sindoor. We also remember our citizens at the border who lost their precious lives due to cross-border shelling. Their sacrifice is etched in the conscience of the nation. The spirit of India stands unbroken, resolute and united against every act of terrorism," Kharge said.

Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor

The April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir, had shocked the nation after Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians in a targeted assault reportedly based on religious identity. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation destroyed multiple terror launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. The subsequent escalation saw cross-border shelling and drone attacks, followed by a ceasefire agreement on May 10 after DGMO-level talks. (ANI)