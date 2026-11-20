Arjuna Award winner Padmini Thomas has resigned from the BJP, citing ideological differences and a lack of transparency within the party. She termed her shift from Congress a hasty decision and is now expected to return to her former party.

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], November 20 (ANI): Arjuna Award winner and former Kerala State Sports Council president Padmini Thomas quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday and is slated to submit a formal resignation to the party leadership. Padmini Thomas had joined the BJP in 2024 after leaving the Congress and was serving as the state vice-president of the party's Minority Morcha. Speaking to ANI, she said that the state BJP leadership did not inform her of several matters, and she also had certain disagreements with the party’s ideology. Thomas also said that quitting Congress in 2024 was a “hasty” decision.

Padmini Thomas said, “I am returning to my family. Over the past two to two-and-a-half years, I have found myself in a situation where I was unable to do anything meaningful. The leadership has not been keeping me informed about many matters, particularly developments at the state level. I also have certain disagreements with the party's ideology.”

“I will submit my resignation today. I have no complaints against anyone. The positions I held came to me without me seeking them. I had joined the party with the hope that I could contribute to sports-related activities, particularly with the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics coming up. I thought there would be opportunities to do something meaningful, but I now feel that I could not achieve anything. Looking back, I feel that leaving the Congress and joining the BJP was a hasty decision. I left the Congress at that time because of a particular situation that had arisen,” she added. She is likely to join the Congress again.

Earlier on Thursday, Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of former Keralam Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader K Karunakaran, quit the BJP, nearly two-and-a-half years after joining the party, saying her decision to leave was “entirely personal”. Padmaja said she had submitted her resignation to BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and the party's national president. (ANI)