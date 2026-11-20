UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak stated that citizens support the BJP for the 2027 elections. He criticized SP leader Azam Khan for controversial remarks and condemned the party following a fatal bulldozer accident at an Akhilesh Yadav rally.

Brajesh Pathak Claims Public Support For BJP In 2027 UP Elections

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday underlined that the people of the State stand with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2027 Assembly elections. The remarks came in response to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan's statement against the BJP.

Pathak said that Khan has made several controversial statements during the past SP rule in the State. Speaking to the reporters, he said that Khan has referred to Bharat Mata as ‘daayan’ and has called Babasaheb Ambedkar a ‘land mafia’. He asserted that the people of the State will never accept the Samajwadi Party in power.

"Azam Khan can do whatever he wants; SP can try with all their might, but he is the same Azam Khan who calls Bharat Mata a ' daayan ' when they were in power in the state. He called BR Ambedkar 'land mafia'. Whenever the SP remained in power in the state, goons and mafias were nurtured. People of the state will never accept them. There is politics of appeasement, and they will get only that many votes. People in society are with the BJP," he said.

The remarks come as the 2027 Assembly elections draw near, with political parties stepping up their campaigns statewide. Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 Assembly seats, is expected to witness a major contest between the BJP and the SP in 2027, with the Congress also looking to expand its political footprint in the state.

Moreover, he targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP) over the death of a 12-year-old child hit by a bulldozer during SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s rally in Gorakhpur. He said that goons and anti-social elements move along with the Samajwadi Party. Emphasising that the matter is under investigation, he said, "This is really sad. The matter is being investigated. Whenever SP takes to the streets, such incidents become common because a group of goons and anti-social people move along with the SP and do this 'tandav' on streets."

The remarks come after a minor boy died after being hit by a bulldozer during a PDA rally led by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Gorakhpur on November 18. The family had staged a sit-in protest on Wednesday following the incident.