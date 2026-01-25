Kantha Stitch Artist Tripti Mukherjee from Birbhum will be conferred with the Padma Shri. She expressed happiness over the honour, crediting her parents and her 40-year journey during which she has trained at least 20,000 women in the craft.

Kantha Stitch Artist Tripti Mukherjee, who will be conferred with the Padma Shri in the field of art, expressed happiness over the honour and said she had been waiting for this recognition for many years. She credited her parents for her achievement and said she learned the art of hand embroidery from her mother, from whom she continues to draw inspiration.

Speaking about her journey, Mukherjee said she has been practising the craft for over 40 years and has trained at least 20,000 women across Birbhum district. She added that she remains actively involved in her work to this day. "I am very happy because I have been waiting for this for many years... I would like to give the credit for this to my parents... I learned this hand embroidery from my mother, and I have been learning it from her ever since. Have been doing this since last 40 years. I taught this skill to at least 20,000 women throughout my entire Birbhum district. I am still working," Mukherjee told ANI.

PM Modi Congratulates Awardees

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all the Padma awardees, asserting that their excellence, dedication and service across diverse fields enrich the fabric of the society. "Congratulations to all the Padma Awardees for their outstanding contributions to our nation. Their excellence, dedication and service across diverse fields enrich the fabric of our society. The honour reflects the spirit of commitment and excellence that continues to inspire generations," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

About the Padma Awards

The Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours of India, are announced every year on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of higher order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field of activity. (ANI)