Mysore-based social worker Anke Gowda expressed happiness after being awarded the Padma Shri 2026. She stated her lifelong, selfless work of 50 years was to promote literacy and provide books to children without expecting any rewards.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Gowda said she never imagined that her lifelong commitment to providing books to children would be honoured with one of India's highest civilian awards and expressed gratitude to the government for acknowledging her efforts.

"I am very happy. I never expected any of this. My only intention was that books reach all children and that they get the books they desire. I have been doing this for 50 years, living a simple life and working without expecting any rewards. I am glad the government has recognised this effort," she said.

Padma Awards 2026

On the eve of Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) unveiled the official list of Padma awardees for 2026. The prestigious civilian honours recognise individuals from diverse fields, including arts, literature, social service, medicine, education and public service, for their excellence, dedication and long-term contribution to society.

The Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours of India, are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of higher order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field of activity.

Gallantry Awards Announced

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu has approved Gallantry awards to 70 Armed Forces personnel, including six posthumous, on the eve of the 77th Republic Day. These include one Ashok Chakra; three Kirti Chakras; 13 Shaurya Chakras, including one posthumous; one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry); 44 Sena Medals (Gallantry), including five posthumous; six Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

Breakdown of 2026 Padma Awards

Additionally, for the year 2026, the President has approved the conferment of 131 Padma Awards, including two duo cases (where an award is counted as one). The list comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri Awards. 19 of the awardees are women, and the list also includes 6 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, and 16 Posthumous awardees. (ANI)