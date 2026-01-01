Former Uttarakhand CM Bhagat Singh Koshyari, after being conferred with the Padma Bhushan, dedicated the honour to the RSS and its workers. He expressed gratitude to PM Modi and President Murmu, calling it a momentous encouragement for all workers.

Koshyari Dedicates Padma Bhushan to RSS

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed his gratitude after being conferred with the Padma Bhushan award 2026, dedicating it to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its workers.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Koshyari said he first learned about the award after receiving congratulations from others. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, describing the recognition as a momentous encouragement for hardworking workers across the country. "I didn't even watch the TV and didn't even listen to the radio, but people started contacting me to congratulate... I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu for bestowing the Padma award upon an ordinary worker... I believe that our workers will now work even more selflessly for society...," Koshyari said.

He further attributed the award to the Sangh and described it as an "honour for the beloved people." "Generally, when someone receives an honour, they feel the urge to dedicate it to someone. Whatever I am today is because of the love of the RSS and the people... I would say that this is an honour for our beloved people...," he emphasised.

Centre Announces 131 Civilian Honours

The Centre on Sunday announced a total of 131 civilian honours across the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri categories. The list includes several prominent figures from public life, arts, cinema, literature, sports and public affairs.

PM Modi Congratulates Awardees

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a message, congratulated all the Padma awardees, asserting that their excellence, dedication and service across diverse fields enrich the fabric of the society. "Congratulations to all the Padma Awardees for their outstanding contributions to our nation. Their excellence, dedication and service across diverse fields enrich the fabric of our society. The honour reflects the spirit of commitment and excellence that continues to inspire generations," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

The Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours of India, are announced every year on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of higher order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field of activity.