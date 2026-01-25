Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren was posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan. While his son Basant Soren thanked the Centre and sought a Bharat Ratna, JMM MP Mahua Maji expressed disappointment and asked the government to reconsider.

The Union Government on Sunday announced Padma Bhushan (posthumously) to former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha co-founder Shibu Soren.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shibu Soren's son and JMM MLA Basant Soren thanked the central government for the honour. "I thank the central government for taking this decision. The government should also consider honouring him with the Bharat Ratna," he told ANI.

JMM seeks Bharat Ratna

JMM MP Mahua Maji expressed disappointment that the government did not offer Bharat Ratna to Shibu Soren and asked the Centre to reconsider. "The stature of Dishom Guru Shibu Soren was so elevated that no honour is greater than him. We had demanded the Bharat Ratna for him. All our leaders and workers wanted him to receive the Bharat Ratna, but since he has been given the Padma Bhushan instead of the Bharat Ratna, there is a bit of disappointment. We want there to be a reconsideration on this and for him to be awarded the Bharat Ratna," she said.

"Anyway, we are thankful that he was selected for the Padma Bhushan, but there is a slight sense of disappointment in everyone's heart because we were hoping for the Bharat Ratna," she added.

A look at Shibu Soren's political career

Soren, who died on August 4, 2025, at the age of 81 after a prolonged illness, led the JMM for 38 years and served as the third Chief Minister of Jharkhand. During his four-decade-long political career, he was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times and served twice in the Rajya Sabha.

Other Padma Awardees

Along with Soren, the government also announced Padma Vibhushan for Former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan (posthumously), Veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra (posthumously), Former Maharashtra Governor and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari

The Centre on Sunday announced a total of 131 civilian honours across the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri categories. The list includes several prominent figures from public life, arts, cinema, literature, sports and public affairs. (ANI)