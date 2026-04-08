PM Modi will inaugurate the Pachpadra Refinery in Rajasthan on April 21. Minister Jogaram Patel and CM Bhajanlal Sharma lauded the project, highlighting its role in job creation for West Rajasthan and boosting the state's economy and GDP.

Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel on Wednesday said that the inauguration of Pachpadra Refinery in Balotra, Rajasthan, is a matter of great pride for India, highlighting the Middle East crisis. Speaking to ANI, he said that the inauguration of the refinery on April 21 will bring new opportunities to the unemployed individuals, especially in West Rajasthan.

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"This is a historic occasion for Rajasthan. On 21st April, PM Modi will inaugurate the refinery work that was going on in Pachpadra. The work is in the last phase... We will generate a big revenue, and the people of West Rajasthan will get employment... It is a proud moment for all of us. It is a major opportunity to increase the GDP of the State. Refinery is an integral factor in the growth of any State or nation, and this refinery will be very beneficial for India. The inauguration of a refinery at a time when the Middle East is going through a conflict is a matter of great pride for us," he said.

CM Describes Refinery as a 'Lifeline'

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on April 21 to inaugurate the Pachpadra Refinery.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Chief Minister Sharma hailed the upcoming visit and described the refinery as a "lifeline" that would transform the state's economy. "I am filled with immense joy and pride in sharing this information that the world's most popular leader, our guide for all, the illustrious Prime Minister, the honourable @narendramodi, will grace Veerdhara Rajasthan on April 21, 2026, for the inauguration of the Pachpadra Refinery," the Chief Minister posted on X.

CM Bhajanlal emphasised that the project would be a major milestone for the development of Marwar and the entire state, as it would open new doors of employment for the youth. "This refinery will prove to be a 'lifeline' that brings about an economic transformation for the entire Rajasthan, including Marwar, and opens new doors of employment for the youth," said CM Sharma. "The entire populace of Rajasthan extends a hearty welcome and heartfelt felicitations to the Prime Minister," he said. (ANI)