Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra slammed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remark about a hijab-clad woman becoming PM, saying they should be 'answered in their own language' and citing the situation of women in Iran as a counterpoint.

Days after the remarks of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi that a hijab-clad woman will one day become Prime Minister of India, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said on Thursday said that those who tried to impose their religious identity on India's political leadership should be "answered in their own language".

In an interview with ANI, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said, "I didn't speak about the burqa. I answered the questions raised about the burqa. Owaisi said that one day, a woman wearing a burqa will become the Prime Minister of the country. I said that a woman wearing a burqa will become Prime Minister only when you let them out of their homes, and the day their eyes open, you are seeing what is happening in Iran today... Those who tried to impose their religious identity on India's political leadership should be answered in their own language, and that's what I did..."

Owaisi's 'hijab-clad PM' dream

This comes after Owaisi said that one day a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of India, highlighting the inclusivity of the Indian Constitution. Addressing the election meeting in Maharashtra's Solapur on Friday, Owaisi argued that such inclusivity is not offered in Pakistan's constitution, which restricts people of other religions from holding top posts. "The constitution of Pakistan clearly states that a person belonging to only one religion can become the Prime Minister of the country. Baba Sahib's constitution says that any citizen of India can become Prime Minister, CM, or mayor. It is my dream that a day will come when a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of this country," the AIMIM leader said.

Owaisi alleges attempts to disturb communal harmony in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi alleged attempts to disturb communal harmony in Hyderabad, claiming that certain elements linked to the "Sangh Parivar" were trying to engineer tensions through incidents that largely occur at night and over what he described as "irrelevant issues."

Speaking to ANI here, Owaisi said, "If you see this pattern of these forces who belong to the Sangh Parivar, who are trying to create a communal disturbance in Hyderabad, a majority of the incidents are happening at night, and it is happening on an issue which has no relevance at all. They are trying to create a communal controversy."(ANI)