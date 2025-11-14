AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi thanked Seemanchal voters for the party's five-seat win in the Bihar elections. He congratulated the NDA and Nitish Kumar but also criticized the RJD, claiming it couldn't stop the BJP.

Owaisi Thanks Seemanchal Voters for Victory

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday thanked voters of Seemanchal after the party won five seats in the Bihar Assembly elections, saying the mandate reaffirmed the party's decade-long grassroots presence in the region. The Election Commission results declared so far show the NDA securing a strong lead statewide, while AIMIM retained its pockets of influence in Seemanchal.

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, "I want to thank the people of Seemanchal from the bottom of my heart for making our five candidates win again... We started this fight for Seemanchal 11 years ago, and we are still fighting for justice for Seemanchal." Extending greetings beyond Bihar, he added, "I want to congratulate Naveen Yadav for winning the Jubilee Hills by-elections and also thank CM Revanth Reddy, who congratulated me for today's victory in Bihar."

Acknowledges NDA's Mandate, Offers Cooperation

On the overall mandate, he said, "I was expecting NDA to win big, but not as big as 200... Whatever it is, it is the verdict of the people of Bihar, and we have to accept it wholeheartedly. I congratulate Nitish Kumar as well, and if he really wants to focus on developing Seemanchal, we will have constructive cooperation." Reaffirming continued outreach in the region, Owaisi added, "I will continue to visit Seemanchal."

Criticizes RJD's Role in Bihar Polls

Earlier in the day, while speaking to ANI, Owaisi said the RJD "cannot stop the BJP," claiming voters were misled on the M-Y combination and urging people of Bihar not to support "fascist forces." The AIMIM Chief said, "I had always said that RJD cannot stop BJP. People of Bihar were misled on the M-Y combination, and I want to appeal to them not to vote for these fascist forces."

Bihar Election Results at a Glance

The reaction comes after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered an emphatic win in the Bihar Assembly polls as the alliance crossed the majority mark of 122 seats required to form the government in the state. According to the latest figures, the NDA has secured 172 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan has won 26 seats.

Party-Wise Seat Distribution

According to the latest data, the Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the single largest party, securing 80 seats, followed by the Janata Dal (United), which has secured 68 seats. From within the NDA, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has also delivered a notable performance by winning 16 seats out of the 29 seats it contested. For the Mahagathbandha, RJD has secured 20 seats, while as Indian National Congress has so far managed to secure just 6 seats. (ANI)