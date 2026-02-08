AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi attacked the govt's India-US trade deal, warning it would harm farmers and local industries. He also questioned the Centre's patriotism regarding US tariff threats over Russian oil and its handling of the China standoff.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has launched a sharp attack on the government over the India-US interim trade agreement, questioning its impact on Indian farmers. Speaking at a public rally in Karimnagar on Saturday, Owaisi said the government often talks about 'Self-Reliant India' and 'Make in India', and has invested lakhs of crores in domestic manufacturing through the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. However, he claimed that the government's commitment to reduce tariffs under the US trade deal could allow American industrial goods to flood India, threatening local industries.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Owaisi Questions Impact of US Trade Deal

"Our question to the BJP and RSS is what the government says about self-reliant India and Make in India... You started a production link incentive scheme. You used lakhs of crores of public money for domestic manufacturing capacity. Now the government agrees with the U.S. that we will reduce tariffs. So, US industrial goods will come here; what will happen to your back sectors under PLI?... PM Modi has told Trump that we will trade for $550 billion... If you are doing this, what will happen to farmers' production? What will happen to the agricultural market here?" said Owaisi.

Criticism on Foreign and National Security Policy

He also raised questions on the Centre's handling of foreign and national security issues. Referring to the India-US interim trade agreement, Owaisi mentioned that Trump has warned that the US could impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on India if it imports oil from Russia, directly or indirectly. "Trump is saying that if India directly or indirectly imports oil from Russia, then Trump will impose additional 25% tariffs on us. I want to ask whether India's Petroleum Minister is Trump or Hardeep Singh Puri. Now, Trump is threatening us. I don't care if you abuse me. But tell me, is this the nationalism of the BJP and RSS? Is this your patriotism? China is taking full advantage of it. China is taking all the cheap oil," Owaisi said.

His remarks came days after India and the United States announced a framework for an interim agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade on February 6. According to a joint statement by the White House, the US would continue to monitor India's compliance, particularly regarding Russian oil imports, and may consider reimposing additional tariffs if such imports resume.

Concerns over China Standoff

Owaisi also raised concerns over national security, citing references to unpublished memoirs of former Army Chief General MM Naravane on the 2020 eastern Ladakh standoff with China. He alleged that the Chinese army had set up tents in Indian patrolling areas for nearly two months and questioned the government's response. "A retired army chief wrote in his book that the Chinese army has come to Ladakh... After a long time, the defence minister called the army chief and told him to do what he thought was right... You did not give directions to the army... Is this your patriotism? In Galwan, 20 of our soldiers were killed... For two months, the Chinese had put up tents in our patrolling area... What were you doing? Who is responsible for that?... You have accepted LSE's perception of China... You can abuse me," Owaisi said.

Earlier this month, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi attempted to cite Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 China standoff in eastern Ladakh. BJP leaders argued that referencing the book violated House rules and could demoralise the armed forces. (ANI)