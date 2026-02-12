AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Union Budget, citing data on declining Muslim student enrollment. He blamed government 'prejudice' for high dropout rates, demanded scholarships be reinstated, and also criticised a US trade deal.

Owaisi Opposes Budget, Cites Declining Muslim Enrollment

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday opposed the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, alleging that it fails to address key concerns related to minority education and welfare.

During his speech, Owaisi stated that Muslim enrollment in primary education stood at 15%, but the numbers gradually decreased as the education level increased. In his speech in Lok Sabha, Owaisi said, "I stand to oppose this budget because it does not do justice to key issues. For example, if you look at Muslim enrollment, the UDISE data from 2021-22 shows that Muslim enrollment, government data says, is 15% in Primary, 14% in Upper Primary, 12% in Secondary, and 10% in Higher Secondary. From Primary to Higher Secondary, Sir, there is a decline of 5%."

Decline in Higher Education

Citing the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) data, he added, "The government's own AISHE data from 2020-21 shows that in 2016-17, Muslims were 4.87% in higher education. In 2019-20, it increased to 5.45%. And by 2020-21, it dropped to 4.64%. Meaning, where Muslims were in 2019-20... There was a decline of 1,79,000 students."

Alleges 'Prejudice' and Discrimination

Owaisi alleged that the high dropout rates among Muslim students were a result of the government demonstrating "prejudice and narrow-mindedness." He also claimed that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has not given approval to three scholarships for the past five years.

Alleging discrimination, Owaisi said, "This happened because the Modi government demonstrates prejudice and narrow-mindedness. That is why the dropout rate is higher among Muslims and minorities, enrollment is low, and they cannot complete higher education. There are three scholarship schemes. For five years, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has not been giving approval for these schemes." He further said, "'Viksit Bharat' will only be created when Muslims are empowered socially, economically, educationally, and financially. But sadly, I have to say the truth is this government does not want this to happen."

Calls for Reinstating Scholarships

Owaisi also urged the government to restart the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) scheme. Raising concerns over scholarships, he questioned, "Why is pre-matric scholarship started from 9th and 10th? Muslims have the highest dropout rate. Muslim dropout rate in West Bengal is 23% and it is 30% in Assam. If the Assam government stops making 'shooting videos', perhaps Muslims will be able to get educated. I urge that Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) should be restarted."

Criticism Over US Trade Deal and Foreign Policy

Earlier, Owaisi criticised the US trade deal, terming it an disrespect to India's sovereignty. Owaisi was reacting to US President Donald Trump's executive order imposing a 25% tariff on Indian imports if the country directly or indirectly purchases Russian oil.

Expressing his discontent with the government's silence on the issue, the AIMIM leader also asked why India was lowering itself before the US, questioning the country's self-respect. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi said, "Coming to the US trade deal, Trump signed an executive order - if we directly or indirectly purchase Russian oil, they will impose 25% tariff. Who is this 'gori chamdi wala' who will sit there and dictate to us? Did the nation attain freedom for this? We will purchase oil from whoever we want. Who are you to tell us? It is unfortunate that the Govt is silent. Why are we lowering ourselves before this 'gori chamdi wala'? Where is our self-respect?"

Owaisi also raised concerns over India's trade agreements with the European Union, warning that the country's industry is at risk of de-industrialisation. (ANI)