AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party's Chandrashekhar Azad have launched the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with Azad named as the alliance's Chief Ministerial candidate.

Formation of Samajik Parivartan Morcha

Setting the stage for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram president Chandrashekhar Azad on Thursday announced the formation of 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha', with Owaisi naming Azad as the alliance's Chief Ministerial candidate and asserting that the front would stop the BJP from returning to power in the state for a third time.

Addressing a joint press conference in Lucknow alongside Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram president and MP Chandrashekhar Azad, Owaisi said the alliance would focus on bringing social change and addressing issues concerning marginalised communities, unemployment and farmers. "We have decided to form 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha'. I can say with confidence this will be a strong Morcha to stop the BJP from coming to power in UP for the third time," Owaisi said.

He said the youth of Uttar Pradesh had been condemned to unemployment, while farmers were grappling with various issues, adding that the alliance's struggle would centre on these concerns. "Our party is fully committed to ensuring the success of this 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' (Social Change Front). I am delighted to announce that our brother, Chandrashekhar Azad, will be the Chief Ministerial candidate for this front in Uttar Pradesh. Together, we will strive to make this alliance a success—a success that will ultimately belong to the people of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

"The change we envision will truly take shape once Chandrashekhar Azad becomes the Chief Minister, enabling us to fully realise our goals. That is what I wanted to share with you," Owaisi added. He also announced that a grand public meeting would be held on the 26th and appealed to the people of Uttar Pradesh to attend it. "Furthermore, a grand public meeting is scheduled for the 26th; through the media, I appeal to the people of Uttar Pradesh to attend and make it a success. This will mark the beginning of a movement for social transformation in the state," he said.

"Finally, whether it is the BJP or other parties—these belong to the past. Our politics is focused on the future—on building a better, brighter future. We trust that the people of Uttar Pradesh will join hands with Mr. Chandrashekhar Azad to achieve this vision," Owaisi added.

Objectives of the Alliance

Further, Chandrashekhar Azad said the alliance was not merely a 'Third Front' but a political formation aimed at bringing social change and representing marginalised, deprived, oppressed and exploited sections of society. "This is not a 'Third Front', but a front for social change. It is strong, and it will grow even stronger. As more people from the marginalised, deprived, oppressed, exploited, and downtrodden sections join, this front will become an even more formidable force for those who are oppressed, helpless, and exploited," he said.

Alleging that successive governments had failed to improve the condition of marginalised communities, Azad said promises made in the name of poverty eradication and social justice had not translated into meaningful change. "They promised to eradicate our poverty and helplessness, and to put an end to the oppression, caste-based violence, and atrocities inflicted upon us. But it turned out to be a deception—those who spoke of uplifting us, of bringing us into the mainstream, went on to become MLAs, MPs, Chief Ministers, and even Prime Ministers. Yet, this marginalised community remains exactly where it has always been. The truth is that governments kept changing, announcements kept being made, and even today, the Bahujan community remains deprived of basic amenities," he said.

Challenges and Political Allegations

Azad alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government had done no work in the last nine years and recalled his imprisonment for 16 months, claiming that he had been detained despite being innocent. "I was imprisoned for 16 months, despite being innocent. When the court granted me bail, the NSA (National Security Act) was invoked against me, and homes were set on fire," he said. He further alleged that cases against him had not been withdrawn, while cases against the Chief Minister had been withdrawn. "The cases against me have not been withdrawn. The Chief Minister, however, had the cases against himself withdrawn," Azad said.

Referring to the Hathras incident, he said, "Everyone witnessed the Hathras incident. A forced cremation was carried out in the middle of the night." Azad said his party would no longer depend on other political formations to represent the interests of its supporters. "We will no longer be swayed by anyone’s influence. We will look after our own interests. If someone casts their vote and no work is done for them, we will now take steps to change that government. We will not go around begging for favours from anyone. We will form our own political party and work through it," he said.

Explaining the name of the alliance, he said, "The 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' (Social Change Front) represents this transformation—the very scene you see before you today." He also alleged that the state government had introduced a law under which people protesting against the government would be barred from obtaining government jobs. "The UP government has now enacted a law stating that anyone who protests against the government will be barred from obtaining a government job," he said.

Describing the political atmosphere as positive, Azad said there had been discussions about a 'Third Front' since the previous day but clarified that the alliance would be known as the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha'. "The atmosphere today is positive. There has been talk of a 'Third Front' since yesterday. This alliance is named the 'Social Change Front' (Samajik Parivartan Morcha). It is a robust, foundational front, and it will only grow stronger," he said.

Referring to the legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar, Azad said Baba Saheb had established his own political party before Independence because he understood that existing political parties would not deliver justice to marginalised communities. "Before the nation’s independence, Baba Saheb established his own political party because he knew that existing political parties would never deliver justice to our people," he said.

He alleged that the central and state governments had betrayed the poor despite promising to work for their welfare, adding that the Bahujan community continued to face deprivation despite changes in governments. "The central and state governments are clear examples of this. They promised to work for the poor, but instead, they betrayed us. The marginalised sections of society remain exactly where they were; governments have changed, yet nothing has improved," he said.

Azad also raised concerns over inadequate basic amenities, unemployment, violence against Dalits and backward communities, women's safety and alleged vandalism of statues. "The Bahujan community continues to suffer—burdened by taxes, poor water quality, and inadequate electricity. People lack access to education, and those who are educated remain unemployed," he said. "Many Dalits and members of backward communities have been killed; women are not safe under this government. Rama Shankar Valmiki ji was killed in Lucknow. How many 'encounters' have taken place? Under this government, statues are being vandalised almost daily," he said.

Warning against any attempt to alter the reservation system, Azad said, "If anyone dares to tamper with the reservation system, we will make them regret it bitterly." On the alliance's electoral strategy, Azad said there were no differences between the partners over seat-sharing and that they would jointly contest all 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. "We have no issues regarding seat-sharing; we will contest all 403 seats together," he said. He also extended an invitation to the Samajwadi Party and Congress to join the alliance in its fight against the state government. "I appeal to the SP and the Congress: if you wish to join us in the fight against this government, you are welcome—we will stand by your side," Azad said.

The announcement comes ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The proposed partnership seeks to bring Dalit and Muslim communities onto a common political platform and build an alternative political formation in the state. Muslims constitute approximately 19 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's population, while Scheduled Castes account for around 21 per cent, making them significant sections of the state's electorate. (ANI)