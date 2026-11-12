Punjab Congress, led by Sachin Pilot, has launched the 'Punjab Mangda Insaaf' campaign, criticizing the AAP government's performance and governance while focusing on future state assembly polls and restoring order.

Punjab Congress Launches New Campaign Against AAP Government

Punjab Congress In-Charge Sachin Pilot slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state, saying Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann missed an opportunity in governance. Punjab Congress has launched "Punjab Mangda Insaaf" public outreach campaign in Mohali in the run-up to the 2027 State Assembly elections. He said that the campaign is about bringing Punjab "back on track".

Pilot told reporters in Mohali, "The Congress party has taken a pledge to give the people of Punjab a better future. Rahul Gandhi had raised concerns in Sangrur over drugs, gangsters, killings and law and order, and people are demanding justice and accountability. This cycle rally, starting from our campaign committee chairman Charanjit Singh’s constituency, is part of that effort. We will continue with cycle rallies, marches and public outreach. Our campaign is not just about winning elections but also about getting Punjab back on track."

Criticism of CM Bhagwant Mann

Launching a sharp attack against CM Mann, he alleged that he often makes jokes instead of answering serious questions. "We believe the Aam Aadmi Party government has failed on every front. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has missed a major opportunity, often making jokes instead of answering serious questions. We will continue to raise these issues, demand accountability and fight for justice, particularly for the young people being pushed into darkness," he said.

Party Strategy and Candidate Selection

Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh said that the campaign follows the party's "Justice Rally" in the state. He also said that the candidate selection process for the polls is underway Pargat Singh said, "Nothing is possible without teamwork. This is a continuation of the Justice Rally, whether through bus or cycle rallies, marches or discussions with intellectuals. Every stakeholder must contribute to Punjab’s progress. When every Punjabi feels that Punjab belongs to them, the state will bounce back. We are moving forward as a team."

"The candidate selection process is underway, and we are in no hurry. The Congress list will be a mix of experienced leaders, young leaders and new faces," he added. Congress, which won only 18 seats in 2022, is aiming for an electoral comeback in State Assembly polls next year. (ANI)