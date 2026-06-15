AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, addressing a rally in UP's Bahraich, urged people to support his party, slamming the Samajwadi Party for failing to ensure development. He said AIMIM is open to alliances but will not accept a subordinate role.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday appealed to people of Uttar Pradesh to support his party and accused Samajwadi Party leaders of failing to bring development to parts of the state. Addressing a public gathering in the Matera Assembly constituency of Bahraich district, Owaisi said, "I am appealing to the people of Uttar Pradesh. Support AIMIM; we would rather die than trade away our honour and your affection."

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Questioning the development work carried out by elected representatives in the area, Owaisi said, "What have the Samajwadi Party leaders whom you voted for done for the development of the area? They did nothing."

Owaisi slams Samajwadi Party

He alleged that despite receiving votes from the public, local representatives had failed to ensure basic facilities and claimed that even a hospital had not been constructed in the area. Owaisi said the youth had become politically aware and urged people to support AIMIM.

Targeting Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Owaisi also referred to defections from the Trinamool Congress and questioned why opposition parties remained silent over the issue. "Tell me, Akhilesh Yadav, when 20 of Mamata Banerjee's MPs left, why did they go? No one says anything about that," he said.

AIMIM's position on opposition alliances

The AIMIM Chief also reiterated his party's position on opposition alliances, saying it was willing to work with parties seeking to defeat the BJP but would not accept a subordinate role. Addressing the gathering, Owaisi said any alliance should be based on "dignity and equality" and stressed that the discussion should focus on political representation and power sharing.

Attacks on BJP, SP

He also launched a sharp attack on both the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of failing to address issues concerning minorities and social justice.

Criticism of Yogi government

Targeting the Yogi Adityanath-led government over police encounters, Owaisi alleged that innocent people were being victimised in the name of law and order and said governance should be guided by the rule of law.

The Hyderabad MP further referred to disputes surrounding mosques in Sambhal and Varanasi and said attempts to target a community would not weaken its faith or beliefs.

Owaisi also criticised Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that AIMIM was unfairly targeted while leaders who later joined the BJP escaped similar criticism.

Referring to Bihar politics, he claimed that efforts were made to prevent AIMIM's electoral growth in the Seemanchal region but said voters rejected those attempts and elected AIMIM legislators. (ANI)