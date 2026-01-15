AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that 'Sangh Parivar' elements are trying to create communal disturbances in Hyderabad through nighttime incidents. He questioned police inaction and appealed for peace, urging authorities to intervene.

Speaking to ANI here, Owaisi said, "If you see this pattern of these forces who belong to the Sangh Parivar, who are trying to create a communal disturbance in Hyderabad, a majority of the incidents are happening at night, and it is happening on an issue which has no relevance at all. They are trying to create a communal controversy." He added that conflicting versions of the event were being floated, including claims of posters being thrown or minor provocation being exaggerated.

Concerns Over Policing

Raising concerns over policing, Owaisi questioned the role of local authorities despite the city's extensive surveillance infrastructure. "My concern is what the local police are doing over there? You have CCTV cameras, and Hyderabad is supposed to have one of the best CCTV camera facial technologies. These incidents should not happen, especially at that particular place," he said.

Appeal for Peace

The AIMIM chief pointed out that the locality in question has a history of communal violence dating back to the 1980s and 1990s. "My party and I have personally done so much to ensure that communal differences are not there, and even the local community has come forward and cooperated with me but there are some certain forces belonging to a political party which does not want to see peace being strengthened or being prevailed in Hyderabad," he said.

"It is high time that the local police should look into it, and my request to the people of that area and the people of Hyderabad is that we don't require such incidents at all. We require Hyderabad to be peaceful so that Hyderabad progresses," he said, while appealing for restraint.

Temple Vandalism Case Registered

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police on Thursday registered a case in connection with vandalism at Puranapul temple, after 10 people, including police personnel, were injured during a protest triggered by the alleged news of a man vandalising the temple. (ANI)