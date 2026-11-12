More than 300 residents were evacuated safely after a major fire broke out at Bagadiya Tower in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The blaze was brought under control after hours of firefighting; no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Massive Fire at Ujjain Bagadiya Tower

More than 300 residents were rescued after a massive fire broke out at Bagadiya Tower in the Old Kotwali Thana area of Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. The blaze was brought under control after several hours of firefighting operations, with no casualties or injuries reported so far. Ujjain fire engine driver Chintaman Jaiswal said the fire was completely extinguished between 1 am and 1.30 am on late Wednesday night. Fire brigade personnel continued to remain stationed at the spot as a precautionary measure.

“This is Bagaria Tower, located near Kanthal Square, where a fire broke out. The fire was completely extinguished by around 1:00-1:30 am. As a precautionary measure, the fire brigade remains stationed here. About 10-12 fire brigade vehicles were deployed here, and water from at least 25-30 tankers was used to successfully put out the fire...,” Jaiswal said.

Rescue and Emergency Response

Gym operator Ajay Yadav said he received information about the fire at around 4 pm on Wednesday and immediately rushed to the building from his home. He said efforts were made to extinguish the fire before the fire brigade arrived and brought it under control. “Yesterday evening, around 4 o'clock, I received a call informing me that a fire had broken out in the building. I immediately rushed here from home... We did everything we could to try and extinguish the fire. The fire brigade arrived and brought it under control," he said.

Yadav further said that electricity supply to the building had remained disrupted since Wednesday night. He also confirmed that all residents had been safely evacuated. "Meanwhile, there has been no electricity since last night... Everyone has been evacuated safely; there have been no casualties or injuries... The administration acted very promptly,” he added.

Official Statement

Earlier, Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said the fire had originated in a medicine shop located inside the building, following which smoke spread to the upper floors, where four residential flats are situated. "A fire broke out in a medicine shop in the building, causing smoke. There are also four residential flats on the upper floor, and some people were trapped inside. Local residents immediately began rescuing people in time... First, we are working to bring the fire under control... Seven fire brigades, SDRF teams, police—everyone is here... So far, there are no reports of casualties, but as a precaution, we have sent everyone we rescued to the hospital. They are receiving first aid there," Sharma told reporters.

Ujjain Collector and District Magistrate Raushan Singh said the fire brigade and administrative teams were immediately mobilised after receiving information about the incident. The administration coordinated the emergency response to ensure the safe evacuation of residents and prevent further damage.

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