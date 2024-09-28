Over 3.50 lakh people visit UPITS 2024 on third day, even larger crowds anticipated over the weekend

The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show in Greater Noida has drawn massive crowds, with 3.5 lakh attendees on Friday, and even larger numbers expected over the weekend.

Greater Noida/Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida continues to draw significant attention. On the third day, the event witnessed a massive influx of buyers, not only from Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, but also from other cities, states, and international locations. The strong buyer presence has sparked excitement among participating entrepreneurs, boosting their enthusiasm for the days ahead.

An estimated 3.5 lakh people attended the trade show on Friday, with even larger crowds expected over the weekend. With Saturday and Sunday being holidays, many are anticipated to take advantage of the break to visit the International Trade Fair and explore their favorite products. The laser show and Khadi fashion show were the main highlights of the third day, while the cultural evening performances added to the event's vibrancy.

On Friday, the fair witnessed a larger crowd compared to the previous two days. Attendees are enjoying not only the exhibition but also various other programs, including music and fashion shows.

The knowledge sessions being held at the event are proving invaluable for entrepreneurs, as they facilitate connections with both domestic and international buyers, greatly boosting the enthusiasm of business owners.

The One District, One Product initiative has generated considerable interest, drawing large crowds to stalls that display a wide array of products, including decorations and garments.

A comprehensive showcase of Uttar Pradesh's transformation into an ‘Uttam and Udyam Pradesh’ is on display at the India Expo Mart. This trade show highlights the state's remarkable progress in industrial and startup sectors, evidenced by the large crowds attending the event. During this period, focus is also being laid on the sectoral policies made in the vision of CM Yogi, under which various types of knowledge sessions are being organized.

Exports reached $20.57 billion in last financial year: Sachan

During a session titled "Navigating the Global Marketplace: Potential, Challenges, and Strategies for Indian Exporters," organized by the Federation of Export Organizations (FIEO) on Friday, Rakesh Sachan, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Khadi and Village Industries, Handloom, and Textiles for the State Government, announced that the state's exports reached an impressive $20.57 billion in the last financial year.

He emphasized that a significant portion of this growth can be attributed to the efforts of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). "The success of these enterprises is significant, as they leverage their creativity and adaptability to thrive in both domestic and international markets."

Uttar Pradesh committed to become a One trillion dollar economy by 2025: Nandi

Industrial Development and Export Promotion Minister Nand Gopal Nandi stated that Uttar Pradesh is home to numerous talented artisans and manufacturers whose craftsmanship is celebrated globally. He emphasized that the One District, One Product initiative has enabled each district to leverage its unique strengths, significantly contributing to the state's economy through local industries. Nandi reaffirmed the state's commitment to achieving a one trillion dollar economy by 2025.

Khadi fashion show highlights UP's cultural heritage

The Khadi fashion show held at the event showcased the rich cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh, attracting considerable interest from attendees. The stunning display of exquisite sarees and other garments was met with enthusiasm, as the crowd appreciated the artistry and craftsmanship on display.

Live demonstration of specific skills

On the third day of the International Trade Show, Skill Development Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal visited the pavilion of the Skill Development Mission, encouraging young people to strive for self-reliance. He highlighted that the event not only informs youth about various schemes but also offers them a platform to shape their futures. Through the Skill Development Mission, youth are gaining proficiency in modern technologies, enhancing their employment prospects. The Skill Development Pavilion featured live demonstrations of various specific skills by talented youth from the state, showcasing their capabilities and expertise.

