Over 29 lakh destitute women receive pension ahead of Diwali in UP

Over 29 lakh destitute women in Uttar Pradesh received their third pension installment ahead of Diwali under the Nirashrit Mahila Pension Yojana. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized ensuring timely benefits and illuminating homes, showcasing the government’s commitment to uplifting vulnerable households and providing financial security.

In a significant move to support the less fortunate, over 29 lakh destitute women in Uttar Pradesh have received their third pension instalment just ahead of Diwali, following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The funds were transferred under the Nirashrit Mahila Pension Yojana, aimed at assisting widows facing financial hardships.

The initiative ensures that widows aged 18 and above, with an annual family income of up to Rs 2 lakh, receive financial aid after the death of their husbands. To qualify, beneficiaries must not be enrolled in any other state or central government pension scheme. This assistance is crucial for impoverished women who often lack alternative financial support.

This year, the Yogi government has successfully managed the pension distribution in three quarterly instalments. In the first quarter, Rs 78,838.54 lakh was allocated to 26.12 lakh beneficiaries, followed by Rs 91,517.75 lakh for 28.47 lakh beneficiaries in the second quarter. The third instalment, totalling Rs 90,176.91 lakh, reached 29.03 lakh beneficiaries just in time for the festive season.

Chief Minister Yogi has directed officials to ensure that the benefits reach every eligible woman without inconvenience. He emphasized the importance of illuminating homes for the annual Diwali festival, highlighting the government’s commitment to uplifting the most vulnerable households in the state.

With the integration of the Aadhaar-based Payment System and the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), pension distribution has become more efficient, ensuring timely transfers to beneficiaries' accounts. The Yogi administration continues to launch initiatives aimed at providing financial security and dignity to women across Uttar Pradesh, showcasing its dedication to social responsibility.

Latest Videos