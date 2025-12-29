The 814th Annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishty in Ajmer Sharif concluded with over one million devotees. The event underscored a message of hope, peace, and human fraternity, transcending faith, language, and culture.

The 814th Annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishty concluded in Ajmer Sharif, with over one million devotees participating in prayers and spiritual gatherings, underscoring a message of hope, peace, and human fraternity.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Gaddi Nashin of Dargah Ajmer Sharif and Chairman of Chishty Foundation, said, "We offer our deepest gratitude to the Almighty for blessing Ajmer Sharif with the presence of over one million seekers who gathered in humility, prayer, and love which transcend boundaries of faith, language, nationality, and culture." He added, "This Urs was not merely a historic commemoration; it was a living prayer for humanity at a time when the world stands at a moral crossroads. For more than eight centuries, Ajmer Sharif has remained a spiritual refuge where the wounded heart finds solace, the divided soul finds unity and humanity rediscovers its shared moral compass."

A Universal Message of Love and Unity

Chishty emphasised the universal message of Khawaja Gharib Nawaz, saying, "Love towards all, malice towards none is not for one community alone; it is a universal ethic for a world yearning for healing. In the sacred silence of prayer and the collective breath of devotion, this Urs reaffirmed that true spirituality unites rather than divides."

Prayers for Global Harmony Amidst Challenges

He noted the challenges of 2025, including terror attacks, violence, rising polarisation, and threats to social harmony worldwide. "From the spiritual heart of Ajmer Sharif, we offer sincere prayers for the safety, dignity, and freedom of the Hindu community in Bangladesh, for all minorities and vulnerable communities worldwide. For families shattered by terror, violence, and injustice, for societies struggling to preserve harmony amid fear and misinformation. Pain does not belong to one faith alone. The suffering of one community is the suffering of all humanity."

A Call to Reject Division and Politicisation

Addressing global and national audiences, Chishty said, "Faith should heal hearts, not harden them. Religion must protect life, not politicise it and true devotion is measured by compassion in action. We must collectively reject narratives that turn belief into fear and identity into weaponry."

A Vision for 2026: A Year of Hope and Moral Courage

He called for 2026 to be a year of hope and moral courage. "Let 2026 be a year of Peace rooted in justice, not dominance, Dialogue replacing division, Education defeating extremism and Service triumphing over selfishness. Governments, spiritual leaders, media institutions, educators, and civil society must work together to restore the ethical centre of human civilisation."

A Final Prayer for Global Peace

Concluding his message, he said, "May hearts soften where hatred has hardened. May dialogue replace discord. May justice walk hand in hand with mercy. May humanity rediscover its shared soul. From the sacred threshold of Ajmer Sharif, where saints embraced humanity without condition, this prayer rises for global peace, compassion, and harmony."

Haji Syed Salman Chishty extended greetings to all devotees, saying, "Urs Mubarak to all. Peace be upon humanity." (ANI)