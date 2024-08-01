Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Outrage erupts as UP YouTuber attempts to vandalize railways tracks with cycle, LPG cylinder & more (WATCH)

    In a shocking revelation, YouTuber Gulzar Sheikh from Lal Gopalganj, Uttar Pradesh, has come under fire for endangering the lives of thousands of train passengers by placing random objects on railway tracks for content creation.

    Outrage erupts as UP YouTuber attempts to vandalize railways tracks with cycle, LPG cylinder & more (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 1:28 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 1, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

    In a shocking revelation, YouTuber Gulzar Sheikh from Lal Gopalganj, Uttar Pradesh, has come under fire for endangering the lives of thousands of train passengers by placing random objects on railway tracks for content creation. The outrage was ignited on 1st August when an X user, 'TrainWaleBhaiya', shared a disturbing video showing Sheikh placing items such as cycles, soaps, and stones on the tracks.

    "This is Mr. Gulzar Sheikh from Lalgopalganj, UP who puts random things in front of trains for YouTube Money. He is putting lives of thousands of passengers in danger," wrote the user, urging Indian Railways and the administration to take immediate and strict action against Sheikh.

    This incident has raised significant concerns about the safety and security of railway tracks, especially in light of the recent spike in train derailments. There is growing speculation about the potential role such hazardous activities might play in these incidents.

    Investigations have revealed that many YouTube channels are engaging in similar activities for likes and shares, earning considerable sums by monetizing their videos. Sheikh's channel, 'Gulzar Indian Hacker,' is a prime example, filled with videos where he performs dangerous stunts involving railway tracks.

    Despite his warnings to viewers not to replicate his actions, his channel boasts 243 videos, including a Short video with 99 million views. With over 235,000 subscribers, his channel has accumulated a staggering 1.37 billion views since its inception. His earliest video showing earbuds placed on railway tracks dates back to January 2024.

    Sheikh's reckless behavior includes a video from a month ago where he placed a 500-gram weight on the tracks and another where he positioned an axe.

    Similarly, another channel named 'Train Experiments' has 241 videos depicting various dangerous items like brake blocks, watermelons, needles, keys, stones, and toy hand grenades being placed on railway tracks.

    Several other channels are conducting similar "experiments" that endanger the lives of innocent travelers. These include Mr Saps Shorts, Train Vs Everythings, Karan Train Experiment, RJ Facts, and Murmu Shorts 143.

    Outrage erupts as UP YouTuber attempts to vandalize railways tracks with cycle, LPG cylinder & more (WATCH) snt

    Outrage erupts as UP YouTuber attempts to vandalize railways tracks with cycle, LPG cylinder & more (WATCH) snt

    Outrage erupts as UP YouTuber attempts to vandalize railways tracks with cycle, LPG cylinder & more (WATCH) snt

    Outrage erupts as UP YouTuber attempts to vandalize railways tracks with cycle, LPG cylinder & more (WATCH) snt

    The proliferation of such content has sparked widespread condemnation from netizens and public figures alike. Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called for identifying and prosecuting these "anti-nationals" responsible for creating potential railway accidents.

    "Identify these anti nationals who create railway accidents There have been several instances of sabotage / signals being covered with paper/ deliberate obstacles being put on tracks Look at Gulzar Sheikh.. putting stones, cycles, obstacles on rail tracks God knows who all and how many such elements are doing it to cause train accidents," Poonawalla stated, urging the Railway Ministry, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnav, UP Police, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take action.

    Other X users echoed the sentiment, expressing their horror and demanding immediate intervention. "Putting lives at risk for views and money! What a vile guy. Hope the railway minister @AshwiniVaishnaw acts on this," wrote one netizen.

    Another user added, "How can a person play with the lives of others to get cheap popularity?"

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions on X:

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru man loses hefty amount to phishing scam while applying for HSRP number plate police launch probe vkp

    BEWARE! Bengaluru man loses Rs 95k to phishing scam while applying for HSRP number plate; Police launch probe

    Heart touching! Mother of two Bhavana from Idukki offers to breastfeed orphaned infants after Wayanad landslides anr

    Heart touching! Mother of two offers to breastfeed orphaned infants after Wayanad landslides

    Uttar Pradesh: Mob harasses woman on flooded road; top Lucknow cops suspended (WATCH) AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Mob harasses woman on flooded road; top Lucknow cops suspended (WATCH)

    Insufficient funds KSRTC workers slam government on new uniform cash allowance amid financial issues vkp

    'Insufficient funds': KSRTC workers slam govt's new cash allowance for uniform amid financial issues

    29 taluks of Malnad and coastal Karnataka face landslide risk urgent action needed vkp

    29 taluks of Malnad and coastal Karnataka face landslide risk; urgent action needed

    Recent Stories

    Delhi weather: 6 IMPORTANT precautions to take amid heavy rain RKK

    Delhi weather: 6 IMPORTANT precautions to take amid heavy rain

    Bengaluru man loses hefty amount to phishing scam while applying for HSRP number plate police launch probe vkp

    BEWARE! Bengaluru man loses Rs 95k to phishing scam while applying for HSRP number plate; Police launch probe

    Apna Ghar...', Panchayat actor Durgesh Kumar aka 'Bhushan' buys FIRST home in Mumbai; Read on ATG

    'Apna Ghar...', Panchayat actor Durgesh Kumar aka 'Banrakas' buys FIRST home in Mumbai; Read on

    Momos to Jalebi: 7 must-have snacks to enjoy during Delhi rains gcw

    Momos to Jalebi: 7 must-have snacks to enjoy during Delhi rains

    World Lung Cancer Day 2024: 7 lesser-known symptoms of Lung cancer ATG

    World Lung Cancer Day 2024: 7 lesser-known symptoms of Lung cancer

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon