Out on bail, social media influencer wants cricketer Prithvi Shaw booked for molestation

The influencer -- through her advocate Kaashif Ali Khan -- approached the Airport police station in Andheri, seeking an FIR against Shaw, his friend Ashish Yadav and others for allegedly outraging her modesty and molestation.

The social media influencer, who was released on bail by a magistrate court on Monday after being arrested last week along with some others in connection with an attack on cricketer Prithvi Shaw following an argument over clicking selfies at a Mumbai hotel, has filed an application in a Mumbai police station seeking registration of an FIR against the latter and others for allegedly outraging her modesty.

In her application, the influencer -- through her advocate Kaashif Ali Khan -- approached the Airport police station in Andheri, seeking an FIR against Shaw, his friend Ashish Yadav and others for allegedly outraging her modesty and molestation.



Her application said she and her friend Shobhit Thakur are regular patrons of the upmarket club, where the allegedly inebriated cricketer was partying with his friends.

The application claimed that the influencer's friend, Shobhit Thakur, approached Shaw for a selfie but was met with hostility. 'The teenager was unaware of the brutality of the drunken mob. Helpless and unable to defend himself, the social media influencer intervened and tried to stop the cricketer and others from further harming Thakur,' the application said.

The social media influencer further claimed that she begged and pleaded with an 'inebriated' Shaw. She alleged that Shaw outraged her modesty, an offence punishable under 354 (molestation) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

To recall, following a row that started in the luxury hotel in the early hours of February 15 over clicking selfies, Shaw was allegedly manhandled, and his car was attacked with a baseball bat. The social media influencer was arrested on February 16. Thakur (19) was held two days later on February 18. Eight persons were charged with rioting, assault, criminal intimidation and other offences by Oshiwara police in connection with the incident on the complaint of Shaw's friend Ashish Yadav.



As per police, the social media influencer and Thakur approached Shaw for selfies, which led to an argument as the cricketer refused to oblige after a couple of mobile phone photographs. She and her friends allegedly waited for Shaw and his friend outside the hotel and then reportedly chased them and also broke their car's windscreen with a baseball bat.