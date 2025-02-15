Opposition vs Centre over US deportation flights landing in Punjab

A political clash has erupted over US deportation flights landing in Amritsar instead of Delhi. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and opposition leaders accused the Centre of targeting Punjab, while the BJP defended the decision, citing logistical reasons.

A major political controversy has erupted between the Opposition and the Centre over two more US flights carrying deported Indian nationals, scheduled to land in Amritsar instead of Delhi.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with other Opposition leaders, accused the NDA-led central government of attempting to defame Punjab by deliberately selecting Amritsar for these landings.

Also read: Trump administration targets over 18,000 illegal Indian immigrants, begins deportations via military planes

Mann, taking a swipe at both PM Narendra Modi and former US President Donald Trump, questioned whether the deportation flights were a “gift” to Modi, who had just concluded a visit to the United States.

The first deportation flight carrying 104 Indian nationals landed in Amritsar on February 5. The second flight, carrying 119 deportees, is expected to arrive on February 15 at 10:05 PM. Among them, 67 are from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, and 19 from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. A third flight is scheduled to arrive on February 16.

Opposition questions Centre’s intent

Several opposition leaders joined Mann in criticizing the Centre. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema accused the BJP-led government of 'singling out Punjab' and demanded that such flights be directed to states like Gujarat or Haryana instead.

Congress leaders also questioned the Centre’s decision, with MP Manish Tewari alleging an attempt to 'humiliate Punjab' by making it seem like most illegal immigrants were from the state. “Delhi must realize that Punjab does not take humiliation lightly, and there is always a price to pay,” he warned.

BJP defends decision, calls issue humanitarian

In response, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar dismissed the allegations as unnecessary politicization, emphasizing that all deportees are Indian citizens and that the focus should be on addressing illegal migration rather than disputing landing locations.

BJP leader RP Singh pointed out that Amritsar is the closest international airport for direct US flights, making it the most practical choice. He urged the Opposition to “stop promoting conspiracy theories” and focus on the root cause—illegal migration networks.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa blamed the AAP-led Punjab government for failing to control illegal migration, accusing state officials of colluding with human traffickers.

Also read: 'Deportation Process Not New': Jaishankar Says No Change in 'Restraint' Process for Migrants

Punjab government orders SIT probe into illegal migration

Amid rising tensions, the Punjab government has set up a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate illegal human trafficking networks operating in the state.

PM Narendra Modi, addressing the issue during his US visit, reaffirmed India’s position: “Those who illegally stay in foreign countries have no legal right to remain there. India has always maintained that we are ready to take back our verified citizens.”

With flights continuing to land and political tensions escalating, the issue of illegal migration has now become a key flashpoint between the Centre and the Opposition.

US plane with deported Indians lands in Amritsar after crackdown on illegal immigrants. WATCH

Latest Videos