US plane with 205 deported Indians lands in Amritsar after crackdown on illegal immigrants. WATCH

The US military plane carrying around 205 deported Indians has landed in Amritsar in the afternoon.

A US plane carrying 205 deported Indians has landed in Amritsar, Punjab. After US President Donald Trump assumed office last month, the law enforcement agencies had launched a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav was quoted saying that the state government was prepared to receive the returnees and has set up dedicated counters at the airport for processing.

Shortly after assuming office as US President, Trump initiated a crackdown on illegal immigrants. Prior to this, US military aircraft had already been used to repatriate deported immigrants to Guatemala, Peru, and Honduras.

In a notable development, the first deportation round involving Indian nationals has taken place amid reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the US next week—marking his inaugural trip since Trump's second presidential term began.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar stated that New Delhi is prepared to facilitate the "legitimate return" of Indian nationals residing illegally abroad, including those in the US.

"Today, for the first time, we are identifying illegal aliens, boarding them onto military aircraft, and returning them to their country of origin," Trump remarked to reporters last month.

The Ministry of External Affairs further noted that India opposes illegal immigration due to its connections with various forms of organized crime.

