US plane with 205 deported Indians lands in Amritsar after crackdown on illegal immigrants. WATCH

The US military plane carrying around 205 deported Indians has landed in Amritsar in the afternoon.
 

US plane with 205 deported Indians lands in Amritsar after crackdown on illegal immigrants. WATCH ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 5, 2025, 2:33 PM IST

A US plane carrying 205 deported Indians has landed in Amritsar, Punjab. After US President Donald Trump assumed office last month, the law enforcement agencies had launched a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav was quoted saying that the state government was prepared to receive the returnees and has set up dedicated counters at the airport for processing.

Shortly after assuming office as US President, Trump initiated a crackdown on illegal immigrants. Prior to this, US military aircraft had already been used to repatriate deported immigrants to Guatemala, Peru, and Honduras.

In a notable development, the first deportation round involving Indian nationals has taken place amid reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the US next week—marking his inaugural trip since Trump's second presidential term began.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar stated that New Delhi is prepared to facilitate the "legitimate return" of Indian nationals residing illegally abroad, including those in the US.

"Today, for the first time, we are identifying illegal aliens, boarding them onto military aircraft, and returning them to their country of origin," Trump remarked to reporters last month.

The Ministry of External Affairs further noted that India opposes illegal immigration due to its connections with various forms of organized crime.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Tera baap mere saath tha': Mallikarjun Kharge loses cool after BJP MP interrupts him in Rajya Sabha (WATCH) SHK

'Tera baap mere saath tha': Mallikarjun Kharge loses cool after BJP MP interrupts him in Rajya Sabha (WATCH)

Kerala: Pathanamthitta police assault on civilians sparks action; SI transferred, further probe on anr

Kerala: Pathanamthitta police assault on civilians sparks action; SI transferred, further probe on

Pune bus driver forces car to reverse for wrong-side driving, sends strong message; WATCH viral video vkp

Pune bus driver forces car to reverse for wrong-side driving, sends strong message; WATCH viral video

'Filled with spirit of devotion': PM Modi sends message after taking holy dip in Triveni Sangam; SEE post shk

'Filled with spirit of devotion': PM Modi sends message after taking holy dip in Triveni Sangam; SEE post

Maha Kumbh 2025: How PM Modi's holy dip at Sangam reinforces Ganga's spiritual significance (PHOTOS) snt

Maha Kumbh 2025: How PM Modi's holy dip at Sangam reinforces Ganga's spiritual significance

Recent Stories

Apple introduces new app called invites to create personalised invites what is it how it works gcw

Apple introduces new app called 'Invites' to create personalised invites | What is it? How it works?

'Tera baap mere saath tha': Mallikarjun Kharge loses cool after BJP MP interrupts him in Rajya Sabha (WATCH) SHK

'Tera baap mere saath tha': Mallikarjun Kharge loses cool after BJP MP interrupts him in Rajya Sabha (WATCH)

Kerala: Pathanamthitta police assault on civilians sparks action; SI transferred, further probe on anr

Kerala: Pathanamthitta police assault on civilians sparks action; SI transferred, further probe on

T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma makes massive leap after his record-breaking performance in IND vs ENG 5th T20I HRD

T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma makes massive leap after his record-breaking performance in IND vs ENG 5th T20I

Lucky to have...' Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates opens up about his new love for first time ever gcw

'Lucky to have...' Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates opens up about his new love for first time ever

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon