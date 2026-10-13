Following a meeting at Rahul Gandhi's residence, the opposition, led by RJD's Manoj Jha, has intensified its agitation, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities, including the deletion of 13 crore votes.

Opposition Demands CEC's Resignation

Stepping up the pressure on the Election Commission, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Tuesday declared that the ongoing opposition agitation will continue until Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar resigns from his post. Jha made these remarks following a "high tea" meeting held at the residence of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in the national capital. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the RJD leader emphasized the unified stance of the opposition regarding the demand for accountability from the poll body. "The agitation will not stop until CEC Gyanesh Kumar resigns," Manoj Jha stated firmly. The meeting at Rahul Gandhi’s residence brought together key opposition leaders to deliberate on the party’s future course of action and the ongoing protest movement. The call for the CEC's resignation marks a significant escalation in the opposition's confrontation with the Election Commission over issues related to the democratic process.

Stepping up its offensive against the Election Commission, Congress MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna on Tuesday alleged a "targeted attack" on the nation's first-time voters, claiming that over 13 crore votes have been deleted from the electoral rolls. Speaking to ANI following a high-tea meeting at the residence of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Vamsi Krishna stated that the party is committed to fighting for the democratic rights of the youth. "A very important discussion took place. The result of yesterday's protest is that the people of our country are realizing that the SIR has been deleting Gen Z votes. Yesterday, in huge numbers, the young protesters of our country joined us, and we are there to support them. We are there to fight for democracy and their voting rights. You have to understand that there has been a targeted attack on the first-time voters of our country. More than 13 crore voters have been deleted. That means their basic right to vote has been denied. And that is what we are fighting for. We will continue our fight until Gyanesh Kumar resigns and the immunity that the CEC is given, which makes no sense. We will fight for that removal.", he said.

Awaiting Supreme Court Verdict

As the opposition intensifies its stir over alleged electoral irregularities, Congress MP K. Sudhakaran said that the party is currently awaiting the Supreme Court’s verdict before deciding on the future course of its agitation. Speaking to reporters after attending a "high tea" meeting held at the residence of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Sudhakaran indicated that the judiciary's intervention remains a key factor in their strategy. "... We are waiting for the Supreme Court's decision, and after that we will take a decision...", the MP said.

This development comes shortly after Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi asserted that his party’s "political resistance" would continue until it achieves its "end goal," emphasizing a spirit of perseverance in their battle against the government and its institutions. (ANI)