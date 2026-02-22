RSS' Dattatreya Hosabale says India has a 'golden opportunity' for global respect, asserting no power can destroy the country if it's united in the 'Hindu spirit.' Mohan Bhagwat echoed this, calling for Hindu unity and 'Ghar Wapsi'.

'No Power Can Destroy India if United in Hindu Spirit': Hosabale

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale stressed that India is witnessing a "golden opportunity" to regain global respect decades after Independence, asserting that no power in the world can destroy the country as long as society remains united in the "Hindu spirit."

Highlighting the sacrifices of ancestors in protecting the Hindu religion, culture and society, he said India is rapidly advancing in technology, science and economic growth despite challenges from other nations. Addressing a gathering here in Jaipur on Saturday, Hosabale said, "You all know the bravery with which our ancestors sacrificed to protect this Hindu land, Hindu religion, culture, and society...After so many decades of independence, India is getting a golden opportunity to regain respect in other countries around the world. We are experiencing it...Many countries around the world may be ahead in technology, science, industry, and economic wealth. India is progressing in that area as well."

"We are advancing rapidly there, too. Some other countries may even try to suppress and crush us. But as long as this nation, this society, stands united in the Hindu spirit, no one in the world will have the power to destroy India," the RSS leader said.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on 'Hindu Unity'

Similar 'Hindu Unity' remarks were also echoed by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat recently, stating that the Hindu Society need to be "cautious," even though he said they are "not threatened" by anyone.

Concerns Over Population Decline and Conversions

Speaking at a social harmony meeting at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Nirala Nagar, Lucknow, Mohan Bhagwat expressed concern over the declining Hindu population. He called for a halt to conversions driven by greed and coercion, according to a release. He said that the process of Ghar Wapsi (homecoming) must be accelerated, and that we should care for those who return to Hinduism.

Call to Deport Infiltrators

Expressing concern about the increasing infiltration, he said infiltrators must be detected, eliminated, and deported, and that they must not be given employment.

Sanatan Ideology and Harmony

"We are all sons of one country, one motherland. As human beings, we are all one. There was once no discrimination, but with the passage of time, discrimination has become a habit, which must be eradicated. He said that the Sanatan ideology is an ideology of harmony," Bhagwat said, as per a release.

"We do not believe that those who oppose us must be eliminated. There is only one truth everywhere. Understanding and practising this philosophy will eliminate discrimination," he added.