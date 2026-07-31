Opposition MPs protested in Parliament over alleged embezzlement in Ram Temple donations. SP MP Dharmendra Yadav called it 'daylight robbery,' accusing BJP, RSS, and VHP associates of looting money collected from devotees in Ayodhya.

Opposition MPs staged a protest at Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex over the Ram Temple donation embezzlement on Friday. As part of the protest, the MPs placed a donation box and took turns depositing money into it.

Allegations of 'Daylight Robbery'

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav said that "daylight robbery" was taking place in Ayodhya over the handling of donations of the Ram Temple, claiming that money collected from devotees had ended up in the pockets and bank accounts of people associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

"Consider the events in Ayodhya devotees who went to make offerings were not issued receipts; funds were taken before reaching the donation box," Yadav said.

He further alleged irregularities at the counting site and claimed that CCTV footage showing such incidents was later deleted. "At the counting site, CCTV cameras captured seventy videos of irregularities within just a few days, yet all the old footage was subsequently deleted. Our protest was symbolic, highlighting the daylight robbery taking place in Ayodhya," he said.

"This looting has been going on since the trust for the construction of Lord Shri Ram's temple was formed in 2020. All this money has ended up in the pockets and bank accounts of people associated with the BJP, RSS, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad," Yadav alleged.

"We in the opposition have been consistently demanding, including from the Speaker, that we be given an opportunity to discuss this matter," he added.

Protest Over Police Action

Opposition MPs also staged a protest while demanding a response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the July 20 police action against protesting students. The MPs from various INDIA bloc parties gathered at Makar Dwar around 10:30 am, holding placards asking, "Amit Shah sansad se gayab kyun?" (ANI)

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