Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar chaired a meeting after the CWRC directed the state to release 3500 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days. The CM said such decisions are recurring and that an appeal has been filed against the order.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday chaired a meeting to review the Cauvery water situation in the state, days after the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directed Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu in line with the recommendations of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC).

CM Shivakumar on Water Release

Speaking on the issue, Shivakumar said, "Now, a decision has been issued regarding the Cauvery water dispute. The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has directed Karnataka to release 3500 cusecs of water over the next 15 days."

He added that such decisions have been a recurring feature over the years. "During this difficult period, several such decisions have been made. I would like to explain in detail the various orders issued in 2016, 2017, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026, and so on," he said.

The Chief Minister noted that Karnataka had received good rainfall over the last three years, which had helped it meet its water-sharing obligations comfortably. "Over the last three years, we have been fortunate to receive very good rainfall. In fact, last year witnessed exceptionally heavy rains of a historic scale. We performed the Cauvery Puja at the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam along with our senior leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. I also participated in the Cauvery Aarti," Shivakumar said.

He said the good rainfall had benefited both people and agriculture, and far more water had flowed to Tamil Nadu than required. "People were happy, the rainfall was good, and agriculture also benefited. Instead of releasing around 177 TMC of water, nearly 400 TMC flowed to Tamil Nadu. We could not hold back that water; it had to be released because of the prevailing circumstances. Tamil Nadu was also satisfied, and a significant quantity of water even flowed into the sea," he said.

Shivakumar asserted that the data on water release was transparent and available to all. "All these figures are on record, and both you and we have access to them. Now whatever recommendations have been given by the CWRC, we have given an appeal," he said.

According to the Karnataka Chief Minister's Office, the meeting was attended by Deputy CM G Parameshwara, Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Director General of Police (DGP) Saleem Ahmed, along with senior bureaucrats and police officers.

CWMA Upholds Recommendation

The CWMA, which met in New Delhi on Thursday, upheld the CWRC's recommendation directing Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu, with a total release of 4 TMC recommended over 15 days.

Mekedatu Project DPR Returned

Meanwhile, the Centre has returned the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir-cum-Drinking Water Project, seeking a revised DPR in compliance with the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal award and extant Central Water Commission guidelines. The Centre has also taken note of representations from the Tamil Nadu government and farmers' organisations expressing concerns over the proposed project's possible impact on the Cauvery Delta region and drinking water availability in other districts. (ANI)