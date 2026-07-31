PM Modi expressed sadness over the Bhiwandi building collapse that killed nine people. He announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased's kin and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PMNRF. Rescue operations continue in Thane.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the loss of nine lives in the Bhiwandi building collapse in Maharashtra's Thane district and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The Prime Minister's Office in a post on X conveyed his condolences, stating, "I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of lives due to the building collapse in Thane, Maharashtra. In this tragic incident, my condolences are with the grieving families. My prayers are that the injured in this accident recover as soon as possible."

"The families of those who lost their lives in this accident will be given relief assistance of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, and the injured will receive Rs 50,000," he added.

Details of the Tragic Incident

The Prime Minister's announcement came after a four-storey residential building in Bhiwandi's Gangaram Wadi, Narapoli, partially collapsed late on Thursday night, leaving at least nine people dead.

According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), rescue operations continued throughout Friday, with three to four more people feared trapped beneath the debris. The collapse occurred between 11 pm and 11:30 pm when a portion of the 'B Wing' of the Ground-plus-four-storey Kohinoor Building gave way.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation Disaster Management Cell, the building had already been declared dangerous by the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation. Despite being categorised as unsafe, repair work was reportedly underway following which the incident occurred.

State Government's Response

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the incident "extremely tragic" and directed the Municipal Commissioner to immediately register an FIR and take strict action against those responsible. He also said treatment was being provided to the injured and expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

Personnel from the NDRF, Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), local fire brigade, police and district administration are continuing search and rescue operations at the site. (ANI)