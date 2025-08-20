Opposition leaders on Wednesday reacted sharply to the government's move to bring several bills in the Lok Sabha today, saying that it is a "desperate attempt" to distract attention from the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' of LoP Rahul Gandhi.

Opposition leaders on Wednesday reacted sharply to the government's move to bring several bills in the Lok Sabha today, saying that it is a "desperate attempt" to distract attention from the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' of LoP Rahul Gandhi. In a post on X, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, “The bills of Home Minister Amit Shah are nothing but a desperate attempt to divert the attention of the public away from the blistering Vote Adhikar Yatra of Shri Rahul Gandhi. First CSDS - BJP IT cell drama and now these bills. Clearly the winds of change are blowing in Bihar.”

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi specifically targeted the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to remove a Central or State Minister who is facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and has been detained for at least 30 days. "Opposition predictions come true- Constitution being changed by BJP with only 240 MPs. New bill bypasses both federal structure & judiciary - Union govt can use ED CBI to arrest elected opposition CM on fake charges & sack them WITHOUT proven guilty by a court," Moitra said on X.

Singhvi termed the bill as the "Best way to destabilise opposition". "What a vicious circle! No guildelines for arrest followed! Arrests of opposition leaders rampant and disproportionate. New proposed law removes incumbent #CM etc immly on arrest. Best way to destabilise opposition is to unleash biased central agencies to arrest oppo CMs and despite being unable to defeat them electorally, remove them by arbitrary arrests!! And no ruling party incumbent CM ever touched!!" the Congress MP wrote on X.

According to the List of Business in the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah will introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, to further amend the Constitution of India and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, apart from the bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The Union Home Minister will further move to refer these Bills to a Joint Committee of the Houses consisting of 21 Members of the Lok Sabha to be nominated by the Speaker and 10 Members of the Rajya Sabha to be nominated by the Deputy Chairman.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 seeks to amend section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, to provide a legal framework for the removal of the Chief Minister or a Minister in case of arrest or detention in custody on account of serious criminal charges.

It stated that a Minister facing allegations of serious criminal offences, who is arrested and detained in custody, may undermine the principles of constitutional morality and good governance, ultimately eroding the constitutional trust people have in him.

As per the List of Business, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will introduce the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. It seeks to prohibit the offering, operation, facilitation, advertisement, promotion and participation in online money games through any computer resource, mobile device or the internet, particularly where such activities operate across State borders or from foreign jurisdiction.