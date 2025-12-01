Opposition leaders, including IUML's E.T. Mohammed Basheer and Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have strongly called for a discussion on the SIR process in Parliament's Winter Session. The INDIA bloc will prioritise the issue.

Opposition to Raise SIR Issue in Winter Session

Indian Union Muslim League MP E.T. Mohammed Basheer on Monday called for taking a firm stand on the SIR process during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. The IUML MP also alleged that the central government has not considered discussing the SIR process in Parliament. "The most important thing is that we have to take a very strong stand on SIR. We've tried so hard, yet they (the central govt) haven't considered it properly. There are many other issues related to the economic upfront..." Basheer told ANI.

Earlier today, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "drama nahi, delivery" remark, asserted that discussing issues in the houses is not drama but a core part of democratic functioning. Speaking to reporters following PM Modi's address ahead of the 6th session of the 18th Lok Sabha and 269th Rajya Sabha, the Congress MP from Wayanad asserted that raising pressing public concerns like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and severe air pollution is the very purpose of Parliament." "There are urgent issues. election situation, SIR, and pollution are huge issues. Let us discuss them. What is the Parliament for? Let's discuss them. It's not drama. Speaking about issues, raising issues is not drama. Drama is not allowing discussions. Drama is not having a democratic discussion about issues that matter to the public," Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the INDIA bloc parties have decided to raise the SIR issue in both Houses of Parliament today, with the parties unanimously agreeing that the SIR will be treated as the primary agenda and debated first during the ongoing Winter Session.

Parliament Disrupted on First Day

The Winter Session of Parliament began today, with the Upper House formally welcoming its new chairman. However, the session was interrupted by repeated sloganeering by Opposition parties, who alleged electoral fraud. As a result, MP Sandhya Rai, sitting in the Speaker's chair, adjourned the House until 2 PM, criticising the Opposition for disrupting the proceedings. (ANI).