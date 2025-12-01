Jairam Ramesh called PM Modi the 'biggest drama queen' after Modi's 'drama nahi, delivery' remark. The Congress leader accused the PM of undermining Parliament, not engaging with the opposition, and being responsible if the House doesn't run smoothly.

Congress Leader Calls PM 'Biggest Drama Queen'

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "drama nahi, delivery" remark ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, calling the Prime Minister the "biggest drama queen" and accusing him of systematically undermining Parliament.

In a strongly worded post on X, the Rajya Sabha MP slammed the Prime Minister for not participating in the parliamentary discussions, yet making "grand statements" outside the Parliament building ahead of every session. "The Prime Minister never comes to Parliament and continuously undermines its importance. He never engages in dialogue with the opposition. Yet, before every session begins, he stands outside the Parliament building and makes grand statements--and appeals to the country that the opposition should provide constructive cooperation so that the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha can run smoothly," his post read.

Ramesh further added that if Parliament does not run smoothly, the full responsibility lies with the Prime Minister, as his "stubbornness" prevents the opposition from raising important public issues. He further dismissed the PM's pre-session remarks as "nothing but hypocrisy". "If Parliament does not run smoothly, the full responsibility for this lies with the Prime Minister--because due to his stubbornness, he does not even give the opposition an opportunity to speak on the important issues of the public. He always wants to have every decision made according to his own will, and does not even give the opposition the minimum chance to present their side. The Prime Minister's statement before the start of Parliament is nothing but hypocrisy. The biggest drama queen here is the one talking about drama," his post added.

PM Modi's 'Drama Nahi, Delivery' Jibe

The Congress leader's remark comes against the backdrop of PM Modi's address ahead of the winter session of parliament, calling on opposition parties to focus on delivering a productive session for the people. Taking a jibe at the Opposition, he said they appear "unsettled" due to the recent defeat in the Bihar elections. He called upon them to put aside differences and work to ensure that sound policies and laws are passed in parliament so as not to repeat the washout of the monsoon session.

"I would request that everyone think about the issues at hand. There are a lot of places for doing drama; whoever wants to do drama can do it. Yaha drama nahi, delivery honi chahiye (There should be delivery here, no drama). Whoever wants to say slogans, the whole country is there; you have already said it during the defeat of the Bihar elections. But here the emphasis should be on policy, not slogans," PM Modi said ahead of the winter parliament session.

"It is possible that negativity can work in politics but ultimately, positive thinking is needed for nation-building. Negativity should be kept aside, and nation-building should be the focus," he added. (ANI)