The Lok Sabha winter session's first day was adjourned in 15 mins amid Opposition sloganeering over alleged electoral fraud. Two bills were introduced. In the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi welcomed new Chairman and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan.

Lok Sabha Adjourned Amidst Opposition Protest on Day 1

The first day of the winter session of the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM on Monday, after just 15 minutes of legislative business taking place, amid repeated sloganeering by the Opposition parties alleging electoral fraud. While sitting at the Speaker's chair, MP Sandhya Rai adjourned the house, criticising the Opposition for not allowing the House to function.

Multiple Opposition leaders raised the slogan of "vote chor, gaddi chod" in the House, while also demanding a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the country. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025 and the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The bill was introduced in the House via a voice vote.

Before adjournment, BJP MPs moved various motions to extend the deadlines for the submission of reports by select committees. BJP MP Rajamundry moved that the House extend the time for the presentation of the report on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2025, upto the last day of the winter session. The House voted to extend the timing of the committee by a voice vote.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya also moved that the House extend the presentation of the report of the Select Committee on the Jan Vishwas Amendment of Provisions Bill up upto the last week of the session. The House extended the motion via a voice vote.

While sitting in the chair, MP Sandhya Rai criticised the Opposition parties for not allowing the House to function. "I request everyone to stay at their seats, everyone wants to talk about their issues. Do you not want the House to function?" Rai asked the Opposition MPs amid repeated sloganeering of "vote chor, gaddi chod."

PM Modi Welcomes New Chairman in Rajya Sabha

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, multiple MPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, welcomed RS Chairman CP Radhakrishnan to the House. PM Modi hailed VP Radhakrishnan's political journey, calling him an inspiration for the MPs. The Prime Minister also assured the House chairman that the Rajya Sabha MPs will maintain the dignity of the House and the post of the chairman during the functioning of the Parliament.

He said, "This is a moment of pride to welcome you and, under your guidance, take the nation on the path of development by taking important decisions. On behalf of the House, I congratulate you and wish you. I am confident that all the MPs sitting here will also consider your dignity while maintaining the dignity of the Upper House." He added that RS chairman Radhakrishnan's habit of not being suppressed under the protocol empowers him in public life. CP Radhakrishnan was elected as the 15th Vice President of India after securing 452 votes against the Opposition candidate and former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes. (ANI)