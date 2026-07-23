CPI(M) MP John Brittas announced the Opposition will intensify its protests over paper leaks, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. RSP's NK Premachandran criticized the PM's fast-track court idea, demanding accountability.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas on Thursday said that the Opposition would intensify its protest over examination paper leaks and reiterated its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

'Will Hit the Streets'

Speaking during the protest, Brittas told ANI that the protest would not be restricted to Parliament and asserted that the Opposition would continue to press for Pradhan's resignation. "The protest will not be limited to Parliament. We will be hitting the streets. We have decided that we will stick to our demand for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. We will not go back an inch; he has to resign," Brittas said.

'Fix Political Accountability First'

Meanwhile, RSP leader and MP NK Premachandran criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of setting up fast-track courts to ensure stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, saying the Opposition's primary demand was to fix political accountability. "Neither the students nor the youth in the country nor the Opposition parties have demanded any fast-track courts. The main demand of the Opposition, the youth and the students of this country is to fix some political accountability or responsibility," Premachandran said.

He alleged that a series of question paper leaks and malpractices had taken place but claimed that there had been no political responsibility or accountability. "That is why we have demanded the resignation of the Education Minister. Instead of talking about that issue, the Prime Minister is talking about the speedy trial of the cases. It is entirely different," he said.

Premachandran questioned why the government was "hesitating" to take action against Pradhan or remove him from the Union Cabinet. "Thousands and thousands of students are in trouble, and more than 20 students have already committed suicide. So our main demand is first the resignation of the Minister. This issue has to be addressed first. Then only this issue can be resolved," he said.

Parliament Face-off and Street Protests

The statements follow high drama inside the Parliament premises earlier in the day, where a direct face-off broke out between NDA and INDIA bloc MPs at Makar Dwar. While Opposition members protested against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy, NDA parliamentarians demonstrated against the Opposition's stance, accusing them of blocking debate and spreading misinformation.

Meanwhile, street protests continued at Tolstoy Marg and Janpath in the national capital, with student activists demanding systemic reforms and accountability over competitive examination leaks.

With the controversy continuing to dominate parliamentary proceedings, further disruptions and heated debates are expected as the House resumes on Friday. (ANI)